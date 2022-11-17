ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wilson’s struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot

Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback. And Zach Wilson is taking plenty of hits...
Today in Sports History-Kovalev records his 1,000th point

1945 — Jim Benton of the Cleveland Rams is the first NFL player to have more than 300 receiving yards in a game. Benton has 10 receptions for 303 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 victory over the Detroit Lions. 1950 — The Fort Wayne Pistons edge the...
Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route...
Monday’s Transactions

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Isaiah Prince to return to practice from injured reserve. Waived WR Mike D. Thomas. Released LB Tegray Scales from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB Melvin Gordon III. DETROIT LIONS — Designated WR Jameson Williams to return to practice from injured...
South Florida Bulls face the UAB Blazers on 4-game slide

UAB Blazers (2-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (0-4) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -16.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Florida enters the matchup with UAB after losing four games in a row. South Florida went 8-23 overall with a 6-10 record at home...
Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal,...
Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87

CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one...
