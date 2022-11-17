Read full article on original website
Defense has Commanders at 6-5 and back on playoff track
Defense is the biggest reason the Washington Commanders beat the Houston Texans to improve to 6-5
Bears: Justin Fields 'day-to-day' with injured shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) is day-to-day and the team 'will see where he is on Wednesday,' coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Active; QB Kyler Murray Won't Play vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives for Monday Night Football vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Kyler Murray will officially not play but DeAndre Hopkins is good to go.
Wilson’s struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot
Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback. And Zach Wilson is taking plenty of hits...
Today in Sports History-Kovalev records his 1,000th point
1945 — Jim Benton of the Cleveland Rams is the first NFL player to have more than 300 receiving yards in a game. Benton has 10 receptions for 303 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 victory over the Detroit Lions. 1950 — The Fort Wayne Pistons edge the...
Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route...
Monday’s Transactions
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Isaiah Prince to return to practice from injured reserve. Waived WR Mike D. Thomas. Released LB Tegray Scales from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB Melvin Gordon III. DETROIT LIONS — Designated WR Jameson Williams to return to practice from injured...
Knicks Final Injury Report Against Thunder
The New York Knicks have finalized their injury report for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Hawks And Cavs Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game.
South Florida Bulls face the UAB Blazers on 4-game slide
UAB Blazers (2-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (0-4) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -16.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Florida enters the matchup with UAB after losing four games in a row. South Florida went 8-23 overall with a 6-10 record at home...
Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal,...
Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one...
