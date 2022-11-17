ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WTOP

Wilson’s struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot

Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback. And Zach Wilson is taking plenty of hits...
WTOP

Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTOP

Monday’s Transactions

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Isaiah Prince to return to practice from injured reserve. Waived WR Mike D. Thomas. Released LB Tegray Scales from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB Melvin Gordon III. DETROIT LIONS — Designated WR Jameson Williams to return to practice from injured...
WASHINGTON STATE
WTOP

Online sports betting in Md. to begin Wednesday

With the FIFA World Cup, the traditional Thanksgiving NFL games and the final weekend of college football’s regular season, some sports fans will likely want to put some money down on their favorites. For Maryland residents, it will be a little easier. Online sports betting will begin Wednesday, Nov. 23.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

South Florida Bulls face the UAB Blazers on 4-game slide

UAB Blazers (2-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (0-4) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -16.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Florida enters the matchup with UAB after losing four games in a row. South Florida went 8-23 overall with a 6-10 record at home...
TAMPA, FL
WTOP

Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87

CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

South Dakota Coyotes face the Long Island Sharks

Long Island Sharks (1-2) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes play the Long Island Sharks in Cypress Lake, Florida. South Dakota went 19-12 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Coyotes gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.
VERMILLION, SD

