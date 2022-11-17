Latah County Coroner releases details from UI murder victims autopsy

MOSCOW, Idaho — Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt released details from the autopsies of the four University of Idaho murder victims.

The autopsies were completed Wednesday night, and took about nine hours to finish.

Ethan Chapin, Kaylee GonCalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were all pronounced dead on November 13 at noon.

The cause of death is listed as murder, and the manner of death is stabbing. Mabbutt believes a large knife was used to stab the victims more than once.

The place of pronounced death is 1122 King Road, which is where three of the four of the victims lived.

There is no indication of any sexual assault, and it has not yet been determined if there are any defensive wounds.

