ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

Latah County Coroner releases details from UI murder victims autopsy

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TSbU_0jEwLh2e00

MOSCOW, Idaho — Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt released details from the autopsies of the four University of Idaho murder victims.

The autopsies were completed Wednesday night, and took about nine hours to finish.

Ethan Chapin, Kaylee GonCalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were all pronounced dead on November 13 at noon.

The cause of death is listed as murder, and the manner of death is stabbing. Mabbutt believes a large knife was used to stab the victims more than once.

The place of pronounced death is 1122 King Road, which is where three of the four of the victims lived.

There is no indication of any sexual assault, and it has not yet been determined if there are any defensive wounds.

READ: Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Threat assessment psychologist speaks on Moscow murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The search continues for the killer of four University of Idaho students as investigators try to piece together details. Moscow Police have said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, and this is likely a targeted attack. It was shared by Moscow PD on Friday that the coroner stated that the four victims were...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy