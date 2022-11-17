ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One local non-profit organization helps with the road to recovery for cancer patients

By Nick Sommer
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD) –Pilots for Patients is a non-profit organization that provides free air transportation to its patients needing diagnosis and treatments at medical facilities not available to them locally.

Ross Gombossy is a local man who is part of the Pilots for Patients’ program. Ross is battling colon cancer that has spread to his brain, lungs and left adrenal. He shares how the non-profit organization has helped him along his battle with cancer.

In the short time that I’ve been working with these guys at Glory Therapy I have been able to get out of the wheelchair and now out of the walker, so I’ve gained a lot of independence.

Ross Gombossy, Cancer Patient, Pilots for Patients.

Five years ago, Ross was diagnosed with colon cancer in the brain, lungs, and left adrenal. However, the tumor in his brain was successfully removed but because of Pilots for Patient’s Ross was able to fly to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston in October for a reassessment after 4 cycles of Chemotherapy.

The ability to get in and out of a plane for Pilots for Patients is a game changer. These people are a blessing.

Ross Gombossy, Cancer Patient, Pilots for Patients.

Glory Therapy in Monroe provides specific rehabilitation exercises for Ross that mimic what it is like getting in and out of a plane. Although ross continues to battle cancer he says the support from his family and the community inspires him to keep going.

I have the support of my rock which is my wife and so with her help and all the other people that have been praying for me and pulling for me I mean I can’t let everybody down. I got to work it.

Ross Gombossy, Cancer Patient, Pilots for Patients.

The goal of Pilots for Patients is to eliminate the burden of travel allowing the patient to concentrate on getting well.

