The Virginia Tech men’s basketball transfer Grant Basile said on Thursday that the Hokies “just got to put teams away.”. The trend of letting opponents hang around continued on Friday, but once again Tech did enough. The Hokies opened up a big lead on Penn State and then held on to beat the Nittany Lions on Friday, 61-59, in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic. The team will now play for the title on Sunday.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO