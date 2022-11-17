ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech defeats Penn State, 61-59, advances to Charleston Classic final

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball transfer Grant Basile said on Thursday that the Hokies “just got to put teams away.”. The trend of letting opponents hang around continued on Friday, but once again Tech did enough. The Hokies opened up a big lead on Penn State and then held on to beat the Nittany Lions on Friday, 61-59, in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic. The team will now play for the title on Sunday.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Game Updates: Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22 - FINAL

Virginia Tech embarks on its final road contest of the season with a short trip to Lynchburg to face the Liberty Flames on Saturday afternoon. The Hokes (2-8) are looking to break a seven-game losing streak in Lynchburg while the Flames look to be the second in-state program to defeat Virginia Tech this fall following an opening week loss to Old Dominion in Norfolk.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Win by 97! CNU women match record for margin of victory, points

Nationally-ranked Captains women’s basketball team rolls, 120-23, over Goucher NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport’s women’s basketball team matched program records for points in a game and its margin of victory in its 120-23 win over Goucher Saturday. The 97-point margin of victory and the 120 points overall by the Captains match program records […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
247Sports

THE MORNING AFTER…OLD DOMINION

Appalachian State celebrated 2022 senior day with a decisive 27-14 win over Old Dominion, both closing a record-setting home schedule and preserving its postseason ambitions. The victory marked:. The final home game for 28 seniors, who are collectively 49-15 going back to the 2018 season, and have won two Sun...
BOONE, NC
WSLS

North Cross returns favor, takes out Atlantic Shores for state title

Roanoke, Va. – North Cross remembers the pain of a 10 point loss to Atlantic Shores in last year’s VISAA Division II final. They were determined not to let it happen again. Coach Stephen Alexander and the Raiders defense pitched a shutout, and North Cross played complimentary football...
ROANOKE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election

Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election. “Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the...
VIRGINIA STATE

