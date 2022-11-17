Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Eyewitness News
Safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As you get ready to gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving, there are some safety tips to keep in mind. Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires during cooking. When you are picking up your turkey and you are thinking about...
Eyewitness News
CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are people who desperately need help. Some people don’t know where their next meal is coming from and Connecticut Foodshare is trying to change that. They have boxes stuffed with turkeys thanks to the generosity in Glastonbury.
Stew Leonard's hands out turkeys to residents, Connecticut Food Share
The Leonard family says the initiative is more important than ever with rising prices making it harder to put food on Connecticut's tables.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Turkeys, Thanksgiving baskets donated to New Haven residents in need
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, more people across the state are lending a helping hand to make sure every person who needs a Thanksgiving turkey has one on their table. "I was shocked when I saw all of them coming through with bags...
United Way gives away turkeys to families in need this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend. Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista. “This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said […]
Winter boot and health event a big step for Hartford’s homeless
HARTFORD, Conn. — Just as the weather turns chillier, Hartford’s homeless population was invited Friday to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to receive new socks, warm boots and a host of other wellness options as part of Footwear with Care’s Winter Boot and Health event. The non-profit Footwear...
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: High diesel prices, parents buy fewer baby clothes, dating costs
NEWS CONFERENCE: Naugatuck police give update on search for homicide suspect. Naugatuck police gave an update Nov. 21 on the search for a man wanted in connection with the homicide of a 1-year-old child. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday starts cold but will be sunny....
Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
nbcboston.com
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
How to cook a turkey? These states ask Google the most
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to knowing how to cook a turkey, it’s more intuitive to residents in some states than others, according to data from Google Trends. Looking at search data for the last five years, people in the northeastern part of the nation search “How to cook a turkey?” more […]
Eyewitness News
Temporary warming center open in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, the city of Hartford has opened a temporary warming center. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. “If somebody is in need of shelter and we can provide transportation, a quick snack, and other...
Eyewitness News
People told to evacuate homes in area of New London due to house fire
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - People who live in an area of New London were told to evacuate homes on Monday morning because of a nearby house fire. The fire scene was reported to be a home on Mott Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The fire marshal reported that one home...
ctexaminer.com
José Oyola Returns Home To Perform at Café Nine in New Haven
Whenever the holiday season rolls around, it’s a good time to come back home. It’s an opportunity to catch up with family and friends. And for Hartford native José Oyola it’s an opportunity to come back to the place where it all started. Based now in Los Angeles, Oyola created his latest musical project JOATA […]
A Thanksgiving miracle: After 9 years, West Haven dad receives life-saving kidney transplant
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When News 8 first met this family in August 2020, they were enjoying baby Marley’s first visit to the beach. “We had our miracle boy,” Katelyn Hickman explained. The baby was a miracle due to her fiancee’s poor health. Yannick Napier had been sick for years. And the beach is […]
Nearly 50 Connecticut kids get adopted in celebration of National Adoption Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It was a special day for dozens of Connecticut children who are settling in with their now-legal families. In celebration of National Adoption Day, which is officially recognized on Saturday, Nov. 19, courts across the state were filled with nothing but love on Friday. One...
Organizations say need growing for help with energy bills as costs rise
Based on a person's income and household size, there are ways to get financial assistance.
New Haven’s 28th Fantasy of Lights display kicks off for holiday season
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday marked the 28th year for the Fantasy of Lights holiday display, held in New Haven at Lighthouse Point Park. The drive-through lights display is a holiday tradition for thousands of families in Connecticut. This year the Fantasy of Lights is presented by Goodwill of Southern New England. The Fantasy […]
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Calvin!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a one-year-old ginger coated tabby named Calvin. Calvin hopes to brighten someone’s life with his sunny nature. Until then, he’s spending his days trying to navigate the tricky cat room tunnel, climbing the cat tower and keeping all the bird toys at bay.
