ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As you get ready to gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving, there are some safety tips to keep in mind. Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires during cooking. When you are picking up your turkey and you are thinking about...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are people who desperately need help. Some people don’t know where their next meal is coming from and Connecticut Foodshare is trying to change that. They have boxes stuffed with turkeys thanks to the generosity in Glastonbury.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

United Way gives away turkeys to families in need this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend. Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista. “This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
BRISTOL, CT
nbcboston.com

Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills

We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

How to cook a turkey? These states ask Google the most

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to knowing how to cook a turkey, it’s more intuitive to residents in some states than others, according to data from Google Trends. Looking at search data for the last five years, people in the northeastern part of the nation search “How to cook a turkey?” more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Temporary warming center open in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, the city of Hartford has opened a temporary warming center. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. “If somebody is in need of shelter and we can provide transportation, a quick snack, and other...
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

José Oyola Returns Home To Perform at Café Nine in New Haven

Whenever the holiday season rolls around, it’s a good time to come back home. It’s an opportunity to catch up with family and friends. And for Hartford native José Oyola it’s an opportunity to come back to the place where it all started. Based now in Los Angeles, Oyola created his latest musical project JOATA […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven’s 28th Fantasy of Lights display kicks off for holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday marked the 28th year for the Fantasy of Lights holiday display, held in New Haven at Lighthouse Point Park. The drive-through lights display is a holiday tradition for thousands of families in Connecticut. This year the Fantasy of Lights is presented by Goodwill of Southern New England. The Fantasy […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Calvin!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a one-year-old ginger coated tabby named Calvin. Calvin hopes to brighten someone’s life with his sunny nature. Until then, he’s spending his days trying to navigate the tricky cat room tunnel, climbing the cat tower and keeping all the bird toys at bay.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy