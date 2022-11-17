ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County vendors: ‘Where are our paychecks?’

By Shannon Behnken
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some vendors under contract to provide services to Hillsborough County government say the county is behind in paying them hundreds of thousands of dollars and they complain they’re not getting answers as to why.

“The continued thing I hear is that it’s not my job. It’s not my department, but it’s their department when they need something in a hurry,” said Gary Anzulewicz, owner of Respitek Medical Services.

Anzulewicz called Better Call Behnken for help, saying he can barely make payroll because the county owes him more than $100,000.

Hours after questions from investigator Shannon Behnken, a spokesman for the clerk’s office said a virtual check for $57,000 is getting cut Thursday for Anzulewicz and another one, for around $45,000 is scheduled to go out on Friday.

A spokesman for the clerk’s office says the office legally has 45 days to make payment – after Hillsborough County staff submits the invoices. He said internal records show that the clerk has 3,600 outstanding invoices still in that 45-day period and 133 that are over 60 days.

However, one vendor tells Better Call Behnken that his company was just paid this week for invoices that were approved by the county in July and that this week’s payment was around $2,000, even though more than $400,000 is due and more than $200,000 is over the required 45 day period.

The clerk’s office points to a transfer to a new computer system as part of the problem and says the computer system was down for a week during the transfer and kinks are continuing to be worked out.

As a result of questions from Better Call Behnken, the clerk’s office on Thursday set up a new email and phone number for vendors to reach them directly about billing issues. They can contact them by emailing accountspayable@hillsclerk.com or calling 813-307-7153.

A county spokesman referred questions to the Clerk of Court.

Cindy Stuart, Clerk of Court, sat down with Better Call Behnken to explain.

“We thank you for bringing this to our attention,” she said. “And we apologize to the vendor.”

She says the county has paid out $65 million in the past two weeks but admits there’s a backlog of payments. She blames a switch to a new computer system, miscommunication with county staff and a staffing shortage in her office.

“… There are kinks in the system, we have to work through all of that,” she said.

Stuart says she is hopeful the new email and phone number will help her team get vendors paid faster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WFLA

Florida pharmacy manager swipes $90K in drugs from store, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The manager of a local Florida pharmacy is behind bars after he confessed to stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of medications from the store he managed. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Pharmacy Manager Kerolos Ibrahim, 31, of Sarasota, was caught on security camera swiping “multiple non-controlled substances” […]
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Hernando County suspends dog operations service due to virus

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — After consulting with University of Florida experts, dog operations in Hernando County will be suspended starting Saturday due to canine pneumovirus, according to a news release. Suspended services will include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers. The county says pneumovirus is generally not fatal...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
