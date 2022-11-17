ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht used to think Jerome Powell’s Fed would threaten capitalism—now he calls its interest rate hikes ‘suicide’

By Alena Botros
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bfloa_0jEwKW6U00

Barry Sternlicht, chief executive officer of Starwood Capital, during a panel discussion.

Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht is doubling down on his criticism of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes that are aimed at lowering inflation.

“This is self-inflicted suicide,” Sternlicht told CNBC on Thursday. “This is a terrible idea, and it’s not necessary. The economy is slowing on its own.”

He argues that raising interest rates, at this point, will only slow the economy rather than reduce inflation, which is already falling. He wants the Fed to stop raising interest rates, citing as evidence of a slow economy, rising consumer debt, and declining rent.

“Inflation is coming down hard,” Sternlicht said. “And it is coming down a lot faster than I think people thought.”

In June, U.S. inflation hit a four-decade high at 9.1% year-over-year, before slowing to 7.7% in October. In an effort to control inflation, the Fed has raised interest rates six times this year, lifting the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%.

Sternlicht has been critical of the Fed’s rate hikes previously. Last month, he told Fortune that continued hikes could threaten capitalism.

“So the rich guy who loses 30%, he’s still rich, right? But the poor guy who’s working in an hourly job that loses that job, he’s going to say: ‘Capitalism is broken, it didn’t work for me. I lost my job. And this whole system has to go out the door,’” Sternlicht said at the time.

He added: “You’re going to have social unrest. And it’s just because of Jay Powell and his merry band of lunatics.”

On Thursday, Sternlicht said that what the Fed is doing now is “disrupting” future growth of the economy because companies won’t build plants or invest in real estate—things that fuel the economy’s growth.

“The Fed doesn’t appear to understand the ramifications of what they’re doing…It’s the pace, it’s not the level. It’s the fact that he did the fastest increase in history and destabilized markets that can’t react,” he said, likely referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Sternlicht isn’t the only one who’s criticized the Fed for its aggressive rate hikes. Prominent economist, Jeremy Siegel, ripped the Fed for “slamming the brakes way too hard” by raising rates. Others like Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor of international financial services provider Allianz, have criticized the Fed for waiting too long to counter high inflation.

But with the latest inflation data, and the year-over-year consumer price index rise of 7.7% being slower than expected, some speculate that the Fed may have enough ammunition to slow its rate hikes.

Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter will examine how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives—and how they can best navigate those challenges. Subscribe here.

Comments / 52

Tedderman johns
3d ago

These whiney billionaires don't like anything that that costs them more. I'm so sick and tired of them thinking this world has to run for them the way they want it to.

Reply
10
Jim Lanning
3d ago

The common workers never got the low rates that were advertised. Look at your credit card statements. They were only available to the super rich to subsidize the stock market. When you can borrow for under 1% and buy stocks you can get richer. Meanwhile people with small savings got nothing and small borrowers payed much higher rates no matter their credit score.

Reply
11
Wally007
3d ago

the wealthy get rich off Fed's low interest rates which opens the floodgates of too much money circulating in the economy thus causing inflation.

Reply(5)
7
Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Fortune

Fortune

243K+
Followers
10K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy