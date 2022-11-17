Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Games Generated $78 Million in Economic Impact for Philadelphia

The Flyers found a way to lose again on Saturday in Montreal despite leading with seconds left to play. Carter Hart once again posted lackluster numbers in the defeat, though for those watching it was clear the Flyers’ netminder was not the issue. Christian Dvorak bullied Ivan Provorov to score from inside the Flyers’ crease before Mike Matheson ghosted through nonexistent coverage to slot home after an outrageous stop from Hart. Cole Caufield scored twice, first on a two-man advantage and later after the Flyers failed to clear their zone for over a minute. Flyers’ fans know what they will get from Hart: high-level stops interspersed with lapses in focus. What, though, can they rely on from a mostly healthy defensive corps that takes up over $24 million in cap space? Despite their monstrous combined price tag, the Flyers’ blueliners have not protected their crease or broken out of their zone effectively. It is time to shake up a group that has not justified the organization’s investment in them.

