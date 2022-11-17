Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Triumph Professional Cleaning Services hosts 5K to benefit Maine Veterans Project
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Triumph Professional Cleaning Services held a special event this morning to help out a local organization. The first Fun Run and Walk for Heating Oil 5K was held Saturday outside of their location in Brewer. Funds raised from the event will benefit the Maine Veterans Project’s...
wabi.tv
Big turnout of volunteers for Maine Veterans Project annual food give out
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An incredible amount of volunteers showed up to help pack bags for veterans in need. Maine Veterans Project is reaching out to all veterans. On Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their Head Quarters, 207 Parkview Ave. in Bangor. The Maine Veterans Project will...
wabi.tv
Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood in Bangor hosts Hanukkah Craft Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hanukkah Marketplace in Bangor Saturday aimed to spread cheer ahead of the winter holiday. The Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood presented the craft fair. A dozen area artisans displayed and sold their products. From pet goodies to earrings, there was something for everyone. The fair has...
wabi.tv
Brewer High School hosts 41st annual Turkey Trot Fun Run & Race
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The chilly weather didn’t stop these runners Sunday! Brewer High School invited the local community back to attend, either virtually or in-person, the 41st annual Turkey Trot, a fun run and race aimed to raise money for the school’s sophomore class. The event amassed over 300 registrants for the day.
wabi.tv
Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club. From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into...
wabi.tv
Kane Brown coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterfront Concerts announced Monday morning that Kane Brown is coming to the Bangor next summer. According to the announcement, Brown’s “Drunk or Dreaming” tour will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, June 22. Special guests include Gabby Barrett and Restless Road. Tickets...
wabi.tv
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Newburgh. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Carmel Road North. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the 56-year-old woman was taken to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries. The cause of...
wabi.tv
Former Newport lawyer sentenced for stealing money from former client
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer will spend two years behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from a former client. Dale Thistle, 75, learned his sentence in a Bangor courtroom Friday afternoon. Thistle was found guilty of theft by misappropriation back in July. He pocketed about $290,000...
wabi.tv
Husson falls to Plymouth State in New England Bowl Series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson football dropped its New England Bowl Series game against Plymouth State, 21-20, on its home turf on Saturday. The opening score of the game came from the Eagle defense. Parker LaFrance picked up a fumble and returned it 44 yards for the score. Elijah Garnett...
wabi.tv
Corinna man sentenced for baby daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man has been sentenced Monday in Bangor to two years in jail for his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose. Zachary Borg, 28, will be out in less than a year after time already served. The judge said he can be released in...
Comments / 0