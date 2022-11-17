ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millinocket, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood in Bangor hosts Hanukkah Craft Fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hanukkah Marketplace in Bangor Saturday aimed to spread cheer ahead of the winter holiday. The Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood presented the craft fair. A dozen area artisans displayed and sold their products. From pet goodies to earrings, there was something for everyone. The fair has...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Brewer High School hosts 41st annual Turkey Trot Fun Run & Race

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The chilly weather didn’t stop these runners Sunday! Brewer High School invited the local community back to attend, either virtually or in-person, the 41st annual Turkey Trot, a fun run and race aimed to raise money for the school’s sophomore class. The event amassed over 300 registrants for the day.
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Kane Brown coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterfront Concerts announced Monday morning that Kane Brown is coming to the Bangor next summer. According to the announcement, Brown’s “Drunk or Dreaming” tour will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, June 22. Special guests include Gabby Barrett and Restless Road. Tickets...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Newburgh. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Carmel Road North. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the 56-year-old woman was taken to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries. The cause of...
NEWBURGH, ME
wabi.tv

Former Newport lawyer sentenced for stealing money from former client

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer will spend two years behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from a former client. Dale Thistle, 75, learned his sentence in a Bangor courtroom Friday afternoon. Thistle was found guilty of theft by misappropriation back in July. He pocketed about $290,000...
NEWPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Husson falls to Plymouth State in New England Bowl Series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson football dropped its New England Bowl Series game against Plymouth State, 21-20, on its home turf on Saturday. The opening score of the game came from the Eagle defense. Parker LaFrance picked up a fumble and returned it 44 yards for the score. Elijah Garnett...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy