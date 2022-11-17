Read full article on original website
Aida Barreto
3d ago
As a first I would like to say this Money hungry Mayor is out for himself. I'm very tired of the bull he has shovels. And no one calls him out I'm glad he is finally being called out for the damage he has inflicted by buildings that no one can afford, only the wealthy.
Charlie O
3d ago
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is useless and corrupt just like every other Democrat across America!!!
New Jersey Globe
George Callas, Senate Democratic executive director in 1970s, dies at 90
Dr. George S. Callas, a former executive director of the Senate Majority office who was an influential player in New Jersey politics in the 1970s, died on October 30. He was 90. After working in the legislature and serving as the New Brunswick business administrator, Callas mounted campaigns for the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver Signs Executive Order Delaying Manchester Mayoral Runoff Election
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver has signed an Executive Order which will push back the Manchester mayoral election by a week, from December 6th to December 13th. The order, which affects all runoff elections in the state resulting from the November 8th general election, is due to the voting machine issues in Mercer County.
jcitytimes.com
Local Group Slams Mayor on “Double Dipping” by Allies
A local group is taking aim at the mayor and members of his administration and allied council members who hold jobs with both Jersey City and Hudson County, a practice commonly known as “double dipping.”. “It wasn’t too long ago when then-councilman Steven Fulop led the charge in Jersey...
essexnewsdaily.com
McCartney to serve as West Orange’s next mayor
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The votes are in and West Orange voters overwhelmingly elected Council President Susan McCartney to serve as the town’s first female mayor. Additionally, as of press time, challengers Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council, and incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe and challenger Robert Ivker have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education.
Cost to widen N.J. Turnpike extension to Holland tunnel balloons to $10.6B
The price tag for the controversial project to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County extension to and from the Holland Tunnel has increased to $10.6 billion, more than double the original $4.7 billion estimate. The new cost, which includes replacing the 1956 Newark Bay Bridge with two bridges,...
Abandoned cemetery’s care falls on families who ask why N.J. law bars them from $130K trust fund
Armed with only a weed wacker, the cigar-smoking 75-year-old Dave Kite does his best to battle the ever-growing grass that overtakes the gravestones of Cedarwood Cemetery in Hazlet. For 30 years, Kite has been caretaker of the three-acre burial ground along Florence Avenue, which is home to 2,000 souls that...
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
N.J. town’s cops attacked lawyer who argued with Uber driver, lawsuit says
A federal judge last week ordered the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to turn over internal affairs documents to to a man who filed suit alleging he was attacked by police after he got into an argument with an Uber driver three years ago. Attorney Timothy Alexander, a civil rights...
Mercer says emergency, mail-in ballots now counted; results will be certified before state deadlines
The remaining emergency and mail-in ballots cast in Mercer County for the Nov. 8 election have now been counted for all 12 of the county’s municipalities, according to officials. Nathaniel Walker, the county’s superintendent of elections, said Mercer’s Board of Elections and its staff “worked tirelessly under unprecedented circumstances.”...
NYC First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo confirms she’s stepping down
One of Mayor Adams’ top advisors, Lorraine Grillo, announced Friday that she would step down from her post in the coming days, paving the way for a new first deputy mayor to take her place. Grillo, who also served in a leadership capacity under both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, got her start in city government in 1994 with the city’s School Construction Authority, where ...
roi-nj.com
Gebroe-Hammer trades 33-unit workforce-housing apartment building in Passaic for $5.35M
A 33-unit early 20th century midrise apartment building in Passaic recently sold for $5.35 million according to a Thursday announcement from Gebroe-Hammer Associates Senior Vice President Debbie Pomerantz. Pomerantz represented the seller, GMX LLC, and procured the unnamed buyer, a private investor, in the trade. Located at 40-44 Fourth St.,...
N.J. town still has a rent freeze. Why are tenants getting hit with rent hikes?
When Rashid received the lease renewal for his apartment in early June, it said the rent would go up by 4%, the maximum allowed by law for his rent controlled apartment in Newark. But when he struck up a conversation with a neighbor, he learned that a rent freeze enacted...
Gov. Murphy paid $185K in N.J. property taxes in 2021. Here’s what else we found his in tax returns.
Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, paid about $185,000 in property taxes last year on their mansion on the Navesink River in Middletown, according to the couple’s most recent tax returns. That’s just one of the details that emerged as Murphy, a 65-year-old multimillionaire former...
Off-duty D.C. police officer’s SUV carjacked in N.J. city, authorities say
An SUV belonging to an off-duty, Washington, D.C., police officer was stolen in a carjacking in Union County on Monday, along with the officer’s identification and badge, authorities said. The early morning carjacking occurred in Elizabeth, although a city spokeswoman did not say where the crime occurred. The vehicle...
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument
A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
theobserver.com
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
