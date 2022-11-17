Read full article on original website
'We Stand Behind Jack 100%': Parents Of University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Insist Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Innocent
The parents of one University of Idaho victim insist their daughter’s ex-boyfriend is innocent after it was revealed she called her ex seven separate times one hour before her murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The parents of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves – who was found murdered alongside her roommates Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle on the morning of Sunday, November 13 – spoke out over the weekend to defend their daughter’s ex after it was revealed investigators are looking into the 26-year-old as a potential suspect.“Jack is just as distraught as we are,” Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, told Fox News on...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
WRAL
Prosecutors: Reduced sentence, prison time for Gaetz friend
ORLANDO, FLA. — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should get his sentence reduced for cooperating with authorities, but he still deserves prison time to send a message that no public official is above the law, federal prosecutors said in court papers.
