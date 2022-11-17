Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
WCVB
Authorities ID victim killed after SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — One person was killed, and 19 other victims were being treated at Boston-area hospitals after an SUV crashed into the Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops just before 11 a.m. on Monday. Video from Sky 5 showed a large hole in the glass front...
WCVB
Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
East Boston teenager arrested for robbing another man with a gun
BOSTON — An 18-year-old teenager from East Boston is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint, MBTA Transit Police said. Ja’Kye Lucas was charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. At around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, a...
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of the car was being interviewed. “This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference. Cruz declined to release the name of the driver, who is male, or the victims. He also didn’t say whether the driver would be charged with a crime, but added that a criminal investigation was underway.
DA: Possible fetal remains discovered in a freezer inside a South Boston apartment
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating after a possible fetus was discovered in a freezer inside a South Boston apartment, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Police detectives responded to an apartment on East Broadway just after 2 p.m. on Thursday after calls were made...
Police: ‘Fetus or infant’ found in freezer, additional human remains uncovered at Boston apartment
BOSTON — According to law enforcement officials, more human remains were discovered in an apartment in Boston less than 24 hours after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer at the same address. Detectives responded to the apartment in South Boston on Thursday after calls...
Seven dogs die in Pepperell house fire
Seven dogs perished in a two-alarm house fire in Pepperell Sunday night. According to a Pepperell Fire Department spokesperson, two individuals were also taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Combating the fire was made more difficult due to the high winds in the area. Two dogs and two...
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
One killed, 27 hurt in bus crash involving Brandeis University students
WALTHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. According to Brandeis University Assistant Vice President of Communications Julie Jette, a shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it crashed.
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police find what appears to be several human remains in Massachusetts apartment
Police stated on Friday that they have found what they believe are multiple human remains in a Massachusetts apartment. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers assigned to District 6 responded to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. According to Boston Police,...
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
