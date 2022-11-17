ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Related
NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say

BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of the car was being interviewed. “This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference. Cruz declined to release the name of the driver, who is male, or the victims. He also didn’t say whether the driver would be charged with a crime, but added that a criminal investigation was underway.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seven dogs die in Pepperell house fire

Seven dogs perished in a two-alarm house fire in Pepperell Sunday night. According to a Pepperell Fire Department spokesperson, two individuals were also taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Combating the fire was made more difficult due to the high winds in the area. Two dogs and two...
PEPPERELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WALTHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA

