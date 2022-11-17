ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself Saturday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the shooting on the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. A 3-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

