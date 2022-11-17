ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold

Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Arrest Made In Fatal Stabbing Near Park

A man from the Benton Park area of St. Louis has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred last week in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Nov. 10 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KMOV

2 men indicted on murder-for-hire charge for fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were indicted on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting of a St. Louis man in April. The indictment says Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey’s, 32, conspiracy led to the death of Titus Armstead on April 21. It also seeks the loss of $332,000 seized as part of the investigation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

3-year-old boy unintentionally shoots self in St. Louis Saturday, police say

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself Saturday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the shooting on the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. A 3-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?

ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3-year-old shot in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County in 2020. Richard Treis, 48, admitted in a plea agreement that he and another man went to a gas station in Pacific, Missouri, on July 29, 2020, with $120,000 in cash to purchase the meth. Undercover agents posed as the buyers and arrested Treis and the other man, Tarik Mazhar, after 15 pounds of meth was exchanged.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

St. Louis police say 3-year-old shot himself in the eye

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis Police say a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself in the eye. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators are looking into possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child after the Saturday afternoon shooting in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges

Kevin J. Karll, 68, of High Ridge has been sentenced to 10 years for felony drug charges. At the time of the arrest for those drug offenses, he was on probation after being convicted of previous drug charges, according to court papers. On Nov. 7, Karll pleaded guilty to one...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Great Bend Post

Judge denies request to halt cop killer's execution

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection on Nov. 29. The 37-year-old killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
FERGUSON, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy