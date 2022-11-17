Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold
Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
timesnewspapers.com
Arrest Made In Fatal Stabbing Near Park
A man from the Benton Park area of St. Louis has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred last week in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Nov. 10 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
KMOV
2 men indicted on murder-for-hire charge for fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were indicted on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting of a St. Louis man in April. The indictment says Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey’s, 32, conspiracy led to the death of Titus Armstead on April 21. It also seeks the loss of $332,000 seized as part of the investigation.
3-year-old boy unintentionally shoots self in St. Louis Saturday, police say
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself Saturday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the shooting on the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. A 3-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
kttn.com
Missouri man faces at least 15 years in prison after jurors find him guilty of gun charge
A jury in U.S. District Court on Wednesday convicted a man from Ferguson, Missouri of a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Due to a series of prior convictions for violent offenses, Anthony Willis, 29, now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison as an armed career criminal.
KMOV
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
Person charged with evidence tampering in Ferguson homicide
FERGUSON, Mo. — A person is accused of tampering with evidence after a homicide inside a Ferguson home earlier this week. Janet House, 75, was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence in a felony after police said someone fatally shot Spencer Allen inside the home he shared with House.
Woman pepper-sprayed, but fends off would-be robbers in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after two women, including one who was pepper-sprayed, fended off three would-be robbers overnight in St. Louis.
KMOV
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County in 2020. Richard Treis, 48, admitted in a plea agreement that he and another man went to a gas station in Pacific, Missouri, on July 29, 2020, with $120,000 in cash to purchase the meth. Undercover agents posed as the buyers and arrested Treis and the other man, Tarik Mazhar, after 15 pounds of meth was exchanged.
Undercover agent thwarts large meth deal in Franklin County
A St. Louis man attempted to purchase 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Franklin County before an undercover agent thwarted the transaction and arrested him.
KYTV
St. Louis police say 3-year-old shot himself in the eye
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis Police say a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself in the eye. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators are looking into possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child after the Saturday afternoon shooting in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.
I-Team: What's causing delays for suspected St. Louis police killer's trial?
ST. LOUIS — Alexis Bohannon does her best to keep dust from gathering on her husband’s pictures. From settling on a roomful of mementos and memorials honoring the sacrifice St. Louis Officer Tamarris Bohannon made in the line of duty. Now, she’s afraid it’s collecting on his murder...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges
Kevin J. Karll, 68, of High Ridge has been sentenced to 10 years for felony drug charges. At the time of the arrest for those drug offenses, he was on probation after being convicted of previous drug charges, according to court papers. On Nov. 7, Karll pleaded guilty to one...
Judge denies request to halt cop killer's execution
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection on Nov. 29. The 37-year-old killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.
Necessary supplies stolen from rabbit rescue in Fenton over the weekend
FENTON, Mo. — The House Rabbit Society of Missouri is asking for help locating stolen supplies from their Fenton animal facility over the weekend. According to a press release, a shed full of large dog crates and supplies used to help board, shelter and foster more than 160 rabbits was stolen from the facility.
Gun safety advocates urge the community to take action heading into holiday season
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself. Now, with the holidays upon us and people opening up their homes, gun safety advocates are urging the community to take action. Cathy Gilbert, a volunteer with Women's Voices...
Residents link security videos to combat crime in their neighborhood
FOX 2 obtained home surveillance video of a gunman who police say was looking for potential carjacking victims in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood of south St. Louis just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0