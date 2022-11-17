Read full article on original website
Town of Niagara police officer shoots, kills man responding to call
A Town of Niagara police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic incident Saturday night.
Local Man Arrested After Robbery Standoff
NEPTUNE – A man has been arrested and charged after a lengthy standoff with police after allegedly robbing a local pharmacy Wednesday morning. Jeffrey V. Migliore, 34, of Ocean Township was charged with first-degree Armed Robbery and three related weapons offenses. Around 8:30 a.m., authorities responded to a pharmacy...
Authorities ID Jersey Shore Suspect In Lengthy Standoff, Armed Robbery
A 34-year-old man from Ocean Township was arrested after a lengthy standoff with police. Jeffrey V. Migliore also is accused of robbing a Neptune Township pharmacy. He was charged with first-degree armed robbery and three related weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Shortly before 8:30...
Man convicted in NJ attack, slaying of EMT on basis of race
FREEHOLD — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the May...
Mass. woman faces charges after entering schools using fake names, wandering halls and filming
The Freetown mother of three says she didn’t plan the stunt, which aimed to test school security measures and spur change. A Freetown mother of three is facing charges for entering four public schools on Thursday using fake names and wandering the halls while taking video in an effort to shed light on what she deems as weak security measures.
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township
A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday.
State Police Charge Six During Seven-Month Auto-Theft Investigation Detectives Link Suspects to $3 Million Worth of Stolen High-End Vehicles
The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million during a seven-month investigation. In May, detectives with the Troop “C” Criminal Investigation Office...
Armed Robbery Suspect’s Lengthy Standoff With Police Ends Peacefully Late Last Night
NEPTUNE, NJ (MONMOUTH) – A local man who engaged in a lengthy standoff with police after allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Neptune Township pharmacy surrendered peacefully late last night and remains in custody, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. Jeffrey V. Migliore, 34, of...
Police receive calls of man assaulting woman along the road
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for reports from several people saying a male was assaulting a female along the roadway on November 16. Responding officers were first sent to the 1st block of South Line Road, but when they arrived, they were unable to find the male or female.
N.J. man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after he allegedly shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township, is accused of shooting Victor Marrero Jr., 39, in the...
Six People Charged in a $3 Million Luxury Automobile Theft Ring Bust in New Jersey!
New Jersey state police say they have arrested and charged six persons in connection with a car theft ring that they say stole more than 30 luxury vehicles worth more than $3 million. After opening their investigation in May,. the New Jersey State Police claim they were able to trace...
Washington Twp., NJ, Dad Shot Dead After Argument Over Dog, Wife Says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 AM in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
Why are state troopers accused of assault or domestic violence being used as mentors? | Editorial
New Jersey officials had long discounted the growing evidence that racial profiling was a problem, until a now-infamous tragedy on the Turnpike: During a traffic stop in 1998, state troopers shot and seriously wounded a group of young Black and Hispanic men headed to an out-of-state basketball tryout. It sparked...
Investigative failure by N.J. town’s cops led to me getting shot, man says in lawsuit
A New Jersey man has sued police in Ocean County arguing that officers failed to protect him from a man who shot and seriously wounded him last year. The 55-year-old man states in court papers that officers with the Tuckerton Police Department neglected to keep an “unreasonable person” from shooting him at Jarvis Marine in Little Egg Harbor.
1 arrest made in connection with Martha's Vineyard armed bank robbery
VINEYARD HAVEN -- One person has been arrested in connection with the armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's office announced Saturday. Tisbury Police told WBZ-TV three suspects robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. They also stole an employee's car but it was later found. No one was hurt. The robbers were masked, gloved, and armed with handguns. FBI Boston is assisting in the investigation. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity and individuals to law enforcement," the agency said.The D.A. has not released the identity of the person arrested. No other information is available at this time.
Police Say New York State Man Tried to Rip Off Informant By Giving Them Cheez Doodles
Informants work with law enforcement in a number of ways. Sometimes they are actually suspects who have flipped and are exchanging information for consideration in terms of charges or at sentencing. Sometimes they are paid agents, who are insiders receiving cash for information. One New York state man is in...
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search
VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
