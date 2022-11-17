ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Arrested After Robbery Standoff

NEPTUNE – A man has been arrested and charged after a lengthy standoff with police after allegedly robbing a local pharmacy Wednesday morning. Jeffrey V. Migliore, 34, of Ocean Township was charged with first-degree Armed Robbery and three related weapons offenses. Around 8:30 a.m., authorities responded to a pharmacy...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
local21news.com

Police receive calls of man assaulting woman along the road

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for reports from several people saying a male was assaulting a female along the roadway on November 16. Responding officers were first sent to the 1st block of South Line Road, but when they arrived, they were unable to find the male or female.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Boston

1 arrest made in connection with Martha's Vineyard armed bank robbery

VINEYARD HAVEN -- One person has been arrested in connection with the armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's office announced Saturday. Tisbury Police told WBZ-TV three suspects robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. They also stole an employee's car but it was later found. No one was hurt.  The robbers were masked, gloved, and armed with handguns.     FBI Boston is assisting in the investigation. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity and individuals to law enforcement," the agency said.The D.A. has not released the identity of the person arrested. No other information is available at this time.
CBS Boston

FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search

VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
WETM 18 News

Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
ELMIRA, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy