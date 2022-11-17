MSU goalie Dylan St. Cyr working to continue family legacy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State goalie Dylan St. Cyr has been a brick wall in the net for the Spartans this season.

St. Cyr has played in 11 of MSU’s 12 games this year and owns the best-save percentage in the Big Ten.

You could say the goalie’s athletic prowess is in his DNA.

St. Cyr’s mom, Manon Rhéaume, is the only woman to ever appear in a National Hockey League preseason game, playing as the goalie for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I think obviously just being around that was enough influence, ” said St. Cyr. “My dad also played.”

St. Cyr played as both a goalie and a skater when he was younger, but said being able to control the game played a factor in him becoming a full-time goalie.

Before his sixth year playing collegiate hockey, St. Cyr said MSU head coach Adam Nightingale called and asked him to be part of a “winning culture.”

“I think being at two prior programs at Notre Dame and Quinnipiac, they both had that winning culture,” said St. Cyr. “So I think bringing that and my experiences from there, to come here as well as being close to home. I think all kind of tied into my decision making.”

MSU has had recent successes against both Wisconsin and Ohio State, and St. Cyr said that his team wants to continue to build.

“We’re really excited with that, but it’s kind of time to keep going and we have some big, big tests coming up,” said St. Cyr.

