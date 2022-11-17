ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU goalie Dylan St. Cyr working to continue family legacy

By Iz Martin, Haley Schoengart
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKoFW_0jEwJii700

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State goalie Dylan St. Cyr has been a brick wall in the net for the Spartans this season.

St. Cyr has played in 11 of MSU’s 12 games this year and owns the best-save percentage in the Big Ten.

You could say the goalie’s athletic prowess is in his DNA.

St. Cyr’s mom, Manon Rhéaume, is the only woman to ever appear in a National Hockey League preseason game, playing as the goalie for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I think obviously just being around that was enough influence, ” said St. Cyr. “My dad also played.”

St. Cyr played as both a goalie and a skater when he was younger, but said being able to control the game played a factor in him becoming a full-time goalie.

Before his sixth year playing collegiate hockey, St. Cyr said MSU head coach Adam Nightingale called and asked him to be part of a “winning culture.”

“I think being at two prior programs at Notre Dame and Quinnipiac, they both had that winning culture,” said St. Cyr. “So I think bringing that and my experiences from there, to come here as well as being close to home. I think all kind of tied into my decision making.”

MSU has had recent successes against both Wisconsin and Ohio State, and St. Cyr said that his team wants to continue to build.

“We’re really excited with that, but it’s kind of time to keep going and we have some big, big tests coming up,” said St. Cyr.

You can hear more of St. Cyr’s thoughts by watching the video in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo: No major issue with Jaden Akins' left foot

EAST LANSING — Jaden Akins and Tom Izzo both breathed big sighs of relief. The sophomore guard “tweaked” his surgically repaired left ankle during Michigan State basketball’s 73-71 victory Friday over Villanova. However, his head coach Monday said X-rays were negative and, after consulting with the specialist who did the surgery in September,...
EAST LANSING, MI
MISportsNow

Reed City Falls Just Short in 13-12 Semifinal Loss to Negaunee

GAYLORD – The Reed City Coyotes saw their season come to a heartbreaking end with a 13-12 loss in the Div. 6 State Semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Reed City held a 6-0 lead at halftime thanks to a short touchdown run from Noah Morgan. After Negaunee scored to take a 7-6 lead in the third quarter, Morgan scored again early in the fourth to put Reed City on top 12-7. But Reed City was unable to convert the two-point conversion of either of its touchdowns and that proved to be a big factor.
REED CITY, MI
WLNS

These cars are most targeted for catalytic converter thefts in the Midwest

(NEXSTAR) — Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers. Which vehicles are most likely to be targeted in the Midwest, though?...
WLNS

Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP

Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of others is either expressing an openness […]
GEORGIA STATE
WLNS

4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

South Carolina, Stanford top women’s Top 25; IU, UNC jump up

South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose at least one game. The Gamecocks again were the unanimous choice, receiving all 29 votes from a national media panel after edging No. 2 Stanford in an overtime thriller Sunday. South Carolina has now won 16 consecutive games against ranked teams dating to a 2021 loss in the Final Four to Stanford, which remained second in this week’s poll.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLNS

Pewamo-Westphalia wins first volleyball state title in school history

Pewamo-Westphalia wins first volleyball state title in school history. Pewamo-Westphalia wins first volleyball state title …. Pewamo-Westphalia wins first volleyball state title in school history. Prices Increase for Thanksgiving Dinner Items. A holiday season kick-off: the 38th annual Silver …. A holiday season kick-off: the 38th annual Silver Bells celebration.
WLNS

WLNS

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy