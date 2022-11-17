ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Henderson police investigate man stabbed in the neck

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Patrick Lane around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in North Las Vegas on Saturday evening, according to North Las Vegas police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 4:20 p.m. near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street, just south of West Craig Road. According to police, arriving...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Crash leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man in North Las Vegas is dead following a traffic collision. According to North Las Vegas police, officers responded to reports of a collision near of the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday evening, around 8:30 p.m. Arriving officers found one man, who...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a man accused of commercial robbery. Police claim on Nov. 5, around 1 p.m. a man robbed a business near the 2000 block of South Decatur Boulevard. Police describe the suspect as a black male, roughly five feet five...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Mother accused of locking teen in room was CCSD employee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. CCSD confirmed that Addy Gonzales was a family learning advocate with the school district. CCSD said Gonzales was an employee since 2005.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Man rescued from burning home in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside a burning home in the northeast valley. Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire near 2258 Colebrook Street around 3:15 on Saturday. According to Clark County Fire...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

