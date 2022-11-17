Read full article on original website
Henderson officials find intoxicated female, male with stab wound to the neck
Henderson police and fire departments responded to a stabbing incident where they found an intoxicated female and a man with stab wounds at the scene.
Las Vegas police arrest 4th person in alleged ‘targeted robbery’ that left woman dead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Police Department says officers have arrested an additional suspect in an alleged “targeted robbery” that left a woman dead. According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on March 25 at a residence in the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus.
Metro arrests trio in fencing operation
Last week, LVMPD conducted a search warrant where they located and recovered large amounts of stolen property Metro says the men would knowingly purchase stolen property and then sell the goods to unsuspecting buyers.
Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
Man riding scooter killed in North Las Vegas, police say
North Las Vegas police think a man was impaired when he crashed his motorized scooter and then was struck and killed by several vehicles on Saturday night.
Burglars caught on camera in Summerlin home cause fear among neighbors
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Bostin Shin didn’t think he’d ever deal with a burglary in his quiet Summerlin neighborhood. On Wednesday evening, however, his family’s sense of security was shattered. “I was working and then my wife, after work, she was driving home. It just popped up...
Las Vegas police to serve 2,500 families with Thanksgiving meal giveaway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.
Crash leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man in North Las Vegas is dead following a traffic collision. According to North Las Vegas police, officers responded to reports of a collision near of the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday evening, around 8:30 p.m. Arriving officers found one man, who...
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near West Charleston and South Valley View
Las Vegas police say the victim transported themselves to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Las Vegas police search for commercial robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a man accused of commercial robbery. Police claim on Nov. 5, around 1 p.m. a man robbed a business near the 2000 block of South Decatur Boulevard. Police describe the suspect as a black male, roughly five feet five...
Safety concerns continue after second collision at North Las Vegas Airport since July
A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. Any “Weekends with Adele” residency delays seemed to be water under the bridge for a crowd of adoring fans, welcoming the songbird with a standing ovation for opening night at Caesar’s Palace.
Video shows girl escaping from Las Vegas-area home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
video 8 News Now obtained shows a teenager escaping from a home after police said she was locked in a bedroom with little food and just a bucket to urinate and defecate in for more than a year.
NLVPD: Stabbing at Craig Ranch Regional Park was not a "random act of violence"
North Las Vegas police say the search for a suspect involved in the stabbing of three men in the skate park area of Craig Ranch Regional Park.
Rapper Blueface arrested on attempted murder charge related to a shooting last month, Las Vegas police say
Rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting last month, Las Vegas police said.
Mother accused of locking teen in room was CCSD employee
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. CCSD confirmed that Addy Gonzales was a family learning advocate with the school district. CCSD said Gonzales was an employee since 2005.
Las Vegas detectives investigate Gold Coast Casino robbery
Police are investigating a report of a robbery at a local casino in the central Las Vegas valley. It happened at the Gold Coast Hotel casino cage on 4000 West Flamingo Road (near Valley View Boulevard), just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police stated.
Man rescued from burning home in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside a burning home in the northeast valley. Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire near 2258 Colebrook Street around 3:15 on Saturday. According to Clark County Fire...
Las Vegas woman, 76, arrested 9 months after deadly wrong-way DUI crash that killed 83-year-old
Las Vegas police arrested a wrong-way driver accused of killing a woman while impaired 9 months after the crash last week, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.
