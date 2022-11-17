ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football vs. Minnesota

Iowa football defeated Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, 13-10. A 17-degree kick-off temperature became the second lowest recorded in the stadium’s history for a game. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras delivered 15 completions for 221 yards while adding a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak play....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa football is on the precipice of one of the greatest turnarounds in Kirk Ferentz’s head coaching tenure

MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football is one win away from what might be the most impressive midseason revitalization in the Kirk Ferentz era. Four weeks ago, the Hawkeyes lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 54-10, in Columbus and dropped to 3-4 overall on the season. Now, Iowa is in the middle of a four-game winning streak and a last-minute push for a Big Ten West Division title.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Grading Iowa football’s 13-10 road win over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa football team defeated Minnesota, 13-10, Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes claimed the Floyd of Rosedale for the eighth consecutive time. Iowa is 44-42-2 against Minnesota since the teams started playing for Floyd. After the Hawkeyes picked up a victory over the Golden...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Iowan

Caitlin Clark overcomes ankle injury, leads Iowa women’s basketball to victory over Belmont

A nagging ankle injury didn’t keep reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark out of the game on Sunday as Iowa took down Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 73-62. Clark was injured in the final seconds of Iowa’s game against Kansas State on Thursday, twisting her ankle. She was helped off the floor by athletic trainers but walked to the bus unaided on Thursday night.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Belmont

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, 73-62. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the way for the Hawkeyes, scoring 33 points. Iowa will next play at Oregon State on Friday, November 25.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball dominated by Nebraska

For the second time in a seven-day span, the Iowa volleyball team was defeated by the No.6 Nebraska Cornhuskers in straight sets on Friday night at Xtream Arena. Nebraska dominated the second half of each set, downing Iowa 25-14, 25-17, and 25-14, to improve to 23-3 on the year. Meanwhile,...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football takes on Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa football team will battle Minnesota for the Floyd of Rosedale on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Iowa has beaten Minnesota in seven straight head-to-head matchups. The Hawkeyes are 43-42-2 against the Golden Gophers when Floyd is on the line. Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will make...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hot 104.7

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
beckersasc.com

University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic

The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
IOWA CITY, IA

