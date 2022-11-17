Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. Minnesota
Iowa football defeated Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, 13-10. A 17-degree kick-off temperature became the second lowest recorded in the stadium’s history for a game. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras delivered 15 completions for 221 yards while adding a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak play....
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football is on the precipice of one of the greatest turnarounds in Kirk Ferentz’s head coaching tenure
MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football is one win away from what might be the most impressive midseason revitalization in the Kirk Ferentz era. Four weeks ago, the Hawkeyes lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 54-10, in Columbus and dropped to 3-4 overall on the season. Now, Iowa is in the middle of a four-game winning streak and a last-minute push for a Big Ten West Division title.
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 13-10 road win over Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa football team defeated Minnesota, 13-10, Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes claimed the Floyd of Rosedale for the eighth consecutive time. Iowa is 44-42-2 against Minnesota since the teams started playing for Floyd. After the Hawkeyes picked up a victory over the Golden...
Daily Iowan
Caitlin Clark overcomes ankle injury, leads Iowa women’s basketball to victory over Belmont
A nagging ankle injury didn’t keep reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark out of the game on Sunday as Iowa took down Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 73-62. Clark was injured in the final seconds of Iowa’s game against Kansas State on Thursday, twisting her ankle. She was helped off the floor by athletic trainers but walked to the bus unaided on Thursday night.
Daily Iowan
Iowa defense struggles to stop running back Mohamed Ibrahim in win over Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Before Iowa’s matchup with Minnesota on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium, the Hawkeye run defense ranked eighth in the nation and third in the Big Ten, giving up 88.6 yards per game on the ground. That average rose more than 20 yards to 108.9 thanks...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football beats Minnesota, takes control of its own destiny in Big Ten West race
MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa football team’s offense came out of the gate hot Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes scored 10 points on their first two drives against a Golden Gopher defense that ranked eighth nationally before kickoff. Iowa’s first offensive play of the game was a...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Belmont
Iowa women’s basketball defeated Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, 73-62. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the way for the Hawkeyes, scoring 33 points. Iowa will next play at Oregon State on Friday, November 25.
Daily Iowan
Linebacker Jack Campbell forces two turnovers in fourth quarter of Iowa football’s win over Minnesota
Iowa football linebacker Seth Benson gave his teammate, Jack Campbell, credit for the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win over Minnesota Saturday. Benson said the rallying cry Campbell preached to the Hawkeye defense during a fourth-quarter media timeout proved to be a difference-maker in the contest. “When he broke us down, he...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz on Iowa's turnaround: 'If you put 10 bucks on us four weeks ago, you'd probably be okay'
Kirk Ferentz isn’t a betting man, and he’s not advocating for it, either. But, he’s willing to assume anyone bold enough to bet on the Hawkeyes around the end of October would be sitting pretty for Thanksgiving. In Week 12, Iowa continued its resurgence down the stretch....
Daily Iowan
No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling goes undefeated in three-dual road trip to New York
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team went undefeated in its three-dual road trip to New York on Thursday and Friday. The Hawkeyes defeated Army on Thursday in West Point, New York, inside Christl Arena. On Friday, Iowa routed Sacred Heart and Buffalo in the Arm Bar at the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball dominated by Nebraska
For the second time in a seven-day span, the Iowa volleyball team was defeated by the No.6 Nebraska Cornhuskers in straight sets on Friday night at Xtream Arena. Nebraska dominated the second half of each set, downing Iowa 25-14, 25-17, and 25-14, to improve to 23-3 on the year. Meanwhile,...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa football team will battle Minnesota for the Floyd of Rosedale on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Iowa has beaten Minnesota in seven straight head-to-head matchups. The Hawkeyes are 43-42-2 against the Golden Gophers when Floyd is on the line. Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will make...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WQAD
Signed, sealed and ready to be delivered | Annie Wirth signs with the Iowa Hawkeyes
The Geneseo athlete is mixing black and gold with green and white. She'll be joining the track team when she heads to college.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
beckersasc.com
University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic
The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
KCCI.com
Alleged Jan. 6 rioter from Iowa wants 'rioter' and other words not used in trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A series of motions have been filed ahead of the trial of a Cedar Rapids man seen on the Senate Dais during the Jan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's defense wants charges against him dropped, a new court venue, and certain words and evidence dropped from his trial.
