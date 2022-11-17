Read full article on original website
Open Door Mission hosts drive-thru event for Omaha residents
On Saturday, Open Door Mission partnered with Bellevue Christian Center to host 'Feed the Multitudes', a drive-thru event where people could stock up on holiday meals.
WOWT
Metro businesses: customers increasingly want convenience around the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday meals and traditions look different for everyone around the Omaha area. “We just like to give people in the community, the families around the community the opportunity to get together and celebrate with each other without having to put in the work,” says Amanda Mass, the manager at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Council Bluffs.
Council Bluffs celebrates Winterfest at Bayliss Park
Winterfest kicked off the holiday season Friday evening in Council Bluffs. The annual holiday tradition includes a tree lighting in Bayliss Park, a sing-a-long, and even an ice sculpture carving.
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
thebestmix1055.com
Dodge County ARES captures award
— Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore presented the Disaster Volunteer Award to Dodge County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) at the 2022 ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards Luncheon in Omaha recently. Eleven Nebraskans/Groups were honored. The ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards recognizes exemplary volunteers across the state for their time and service...
kfornow.com
LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
klkntv.com
Dogs rescued from illegal breeder get makeovers from Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Capital Humane Society has begun makeovers of 28 dogs recently rescued from an illegal dog breeding operation. : Lancaster County deputies find abused, neglected dogs at illegal breeding farm. Local groomers with Vanity Fur and Doggy Do’s Grooming volunteered to help get the pups...
1011now.com
City hosts rent and utility assistance event Friday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The City of Lincoln invites residents needing financial assistance due to the pandemic to attend a Rent and Utility Assistance Event Friday, November 18. The free event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Health 360 Integrated Care Clinic, 2301 “O” St. Staff will be onsite to provide assistance and issue payments to landlords.
fox42kptm.com
LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
1011now.com
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested an Oklahoma man they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage. Saturday morning, around 2:23 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to ‘Gate 25,’ off Q and Canopy Streets, on a report of an assault. LPD said...
1011now.com
Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
klkntv.com
‘A godsend’: Hundreds head to Lincoln event for rent and utility assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday, Lincolnites flooded the Urban Development Department’s Rent and Utilities Assistance Event to apply for financial help after the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has dispersed money to 5,000 Lincoln homes, totaling $40 million in financial aid. With the end of the program swiftly...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all
Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
klkntv.com
Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
Compost piles containing dead chickens near David City wellfield to be removed
Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained.
1011now.com
Weekend Forecast: Chilling temperatures Saturday... big warm up Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got one more day of frigid cold temperatures before we see a significant warm up to near average conditions by Sunday. Despite the warm up, breezy conditions will continue for the weekend. You’ll need those hand warmers, heavy coats, gloves and hats for Husker...
klkntv.com
Warmer air is finally here
After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
In the cold, Man waits longer for Metro bus after wheelchair ramp fails
Omaha Metro says it's rare, but the North Omaha man says it's happened to him more than once. He wants to make sure Metro does what it can to maintain the buses as ADA compliant.
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
Dry conditions continue despite light snow accumulations this week
We did have a couple of days with light snow accumulations, but did not do anything to improve or worsen the drought deficit.
