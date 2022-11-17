ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Metro businesses: customers increasingly want convenience around the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday meals and traditions look different for everyone around the Omaha area. “We just like to give people in the community, the families around the community the opportunity to get together and celebrate with each other without having to put in the work,” says Amanda Mass, the manager at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Council Bluffs.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy

Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Dodge County ARES captures award

— Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore presented the Disaster Volunteer Award to Dodge County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) at the 2022 ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards Luncheon in Omaha recently. Eleven Nebraskans/Groups were honored. The ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards recognizes exemplary volunteers across the state for their time and service...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

City hosts rent and utility assistance event Friday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The City of Lincoln invites residents needing financial assistance due to the pandemic to attend a Rent and Utility Assistance Event Friday, November 18. The free event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Health 360 Integrated Care Clinic, 2301 “O” St. Staff will be onsite to provide assistance and issue payments to landlords.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1011now.com

Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested an Oklahoma man they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage. Saturday morning, around 2:23 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to ‘Gate 25,’ off Q and Canopy Streets, on a report of an assault. LPD said...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all

Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Weekend Forecast: Chilling temperatures Saturday... big warm up Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got one more day of frigid cold temperatures before we see a significant warm up to near average conditions by Sunday. Despite the warm up, breezy conditions will continue for the weekend. You’ll need those hand warmers, heavy coats, gloves and hats for Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warmer air is finally here

After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy