ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where

A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
trentondaily.com

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen Seeks Donations for the Upcoming Holiday Season

The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) recently announced its 2022 holiday wish list for local families in need. Although TASK serves families in the Trenton area and beyond year-round, year after year the holidays prove to be one of their busiest seasons. Especially after a year of widespread financial hardship, it is evident that the rising costs of necessities impact us all.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton Community Housing celebrates new affordable apartments

Princeton Community Housing (PCH), which has been at the forefront of serving the community’s affordable housing needs for 55 years, last night announced a milestone achievement for those it serves, raising over $2 million in private support for the construction of 25 new affordable rental homes in Princeton. The...
PRINCETON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Westville’s Hugs Ceramics Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

Katie Thompson (center) cuts the ribbon in celebration of the Grand Opening of her pottery studio, Hugs Ceramics. Also pictured from left are: Councilman Matt Gayle, Gloucester County Commissioner Heather Simmons, and Councilmen Travis Lawrence and Bruce Nordaby. (SJO Photo) On November 19, 2022, Katie Thompson celebrated the Grand Opening...
WESTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

75K pounds of food handed out at pre-Thanksgiving food drive (PHOTOS)

Organizers handed out nearly 75,000 pounds of groceries to about 1,000 families around Mercer County Saturday, part of a food drive organized by area nonprofits. Saturday morning, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) and the Rise Social Support Center in East Windsor hosted a drive-thru food distribution at Modway Creative Furniture in East Windsor.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Santa comes to Journey’s End Farm

Santa Claus, in these parts known as “Santa Rick of Hunterdon,” was in Flemington yesterday. Santa was at Journey’s End Farm help raise funds for Team Velvet Inc., which provides nonmounted equine mental health therapy without fee for children overcoming trauma. At the event, children could visit...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ

A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

'She can be like other kids': Wheelchair bound South Jersey girl surprised with special bike

DEPTFORD, N.J. - An adaptive bike painted in Philadelphia Flyers orange with a custom hockey stick brake was delivered to a nine-year-old in Deptford Saturday. Raelynn Morrison, who is wheelchair bound and is living with cerebral palsy, came out of her home to see a group of family and friends, who didn’t want to miss the moment she received such a generous gift.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Unlicensed Bucks Wedding Venue Must Pay $11K, Says AG

The operators of a wedding and event venue in Bucks County must pay $11,750 to the state, authorities announced. Lawrence and Karen Plummer, who run The Barn at Forestville in Furlong, did not obtain the zoning permit required to run an event venue, said state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro in a statement Friday, Nov. 18.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Joint Base Breaks Ground On $140M Resiliency Project

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST – A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held at the base for a new, $140 million project designed to enhance JBMDL’s mission capability and resiliency through critical energy infrastructure additions and upgrades. Under this Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), the U.S. Air Force has partnered with...
LAKEHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Expectant mom finished N.J. 5K, gave birth the next day

Baby, we were born to run. Amanda Huneke was nine months pregnant on the morning of Oct. 15, when she toed the starting line at the Shore A.C. 5-Kilometer cross country race in Holmdel Park. And the Olympic-level runner from Jackson certainly knew what it feels like to kick. A...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy