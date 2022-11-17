Read full article on original website
This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where
A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen Seeks Donations for the Upcoming Holiday Season
The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) recently announced its 2022 holiday wish list for local families in need. Although TASK serves families in the Trenton area and beyond year-round, year after year the holidays prove to be one of their busiest seasons. Especially after a year of widespread financial hardship, it is evident that the rising costs of necessities impact us all.
Princeton Community Housing celebrates new affordable apartments
Princeton Community Housing (PCH), which has been at the forefront of serving the community’s affordable housing needs for 55 years, last night announced a milestone achievement for those it serves, raising over $2 million in private support for the construction of 25 new affordable rental homes in Princeton. The...
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
southjerseyobserver.com
Westville’s Hugs Ceramics Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting
Katie Thompson (center) cuts the ribbon in celebration of the Grand Opening of her pottery studio, Hugs Ceramics. Also pictured from left are: Councilman Matt Gayle, Gloucester County Commissioner Heather Simmons, and Councilmen Travis Lawrence and Bruce Nordaby. (SJO Photo) On November 19, 2022, Katie Thompson celebrated the Grand Opening...
75K pounds of food handed out at pre-Thanksgiving food drive (PHOTOS)
Organizers handed out nearly 75,000 pounds of groceries to about 1,000 families around Mercer County Saturday, part of a food drive organized by area nonprofits. Saturday morning, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) and the Rise Social Support Center in East Windsor hosted a drive-thru food distribution at Modway Creative Furniture in East Windsor.
Santa comes to Journey’s End Farm
Santa Claus, in these parts known as “Santa Rick of Hunterdon,” was in Flemington yesterday. Santa was at Journey’s End Farm help raise funds for Team Velvet Inc., which provides nonmounted equine mental health therapy without fee for children overcoming trauma. At the event, children could visit...
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ
A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
WFMZ-TV Online
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
Family Service invites pets to get a picture with Santa
The Family Service Association of Bucks County Pet Pantry invites local pet owners to see if their furry friend has been naughty or nice this year by stopping by the “Santa Paws” event on Dec. 3, from noon to 5 p.m., at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, 909 Ray Ave. in Croydon.
fox29.com
'She can be like other kids': Wheelchair bound South Jersey girl surprised with special bike
DEPTFORD, N.J. - An adaptive bike painted in Philadelphia Flyers orange with a custom hockey stick brake was delivered to a nine-year-old in Deptford Saturday. Raelynn Morrison, who is wheelchair bound and is living with cerebral palsy, came out of her home to see a group of family and friends, who didn’t want to miss the moment she received such a generous gift.
Temporary housing shelter for moms and kids approved in N.J. county over objections from neighbors
The Flemington Borough Planning Board has approved a proposal to convert a 1,575 square-foot building owned by a historic church into a transitional housing shelter over the objections of some residents who did want the facility in their neighborhood. The shelter can house up to four families and will be...
Pennsylvania SPCA to help dogs find their ‘furever’ home this holiday season
In an effort to give dogs a loving family and home this holiday season, the Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting Home for the Howlidays. All dog adoption fees will be waived.
Unlicensed Bucks Wedding Venue Must Pay $11K, Says AG
The operators of a wedding and event venue in Bucks County must pay $11,750 to the state, authorities announced. Lawrence and Karen Plummer, who run The Barn at Forestville in Furlong, did not obtain the zoning permit required to run an event venue, said state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro in a statement Friday, Nov. 18.
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
Joint Base Breaks Ground On $140M Resiliency Project
JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST – A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held at the base for a new, $140 million project designed to enhance JBMDL’s mission capability and resiliency through critical energy infrastructure additions and upgrades. Under this Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), the U.S. Air Force has partnered with...
Expectant mom finished N.J. 5K, gave birth the next day
Baby, we were born to run. Amanda Huneke was nine months pregnant on the morning of Oct. 15, when she toed the starting line at the Shore A.C. 5-Kilometer cross country race in Holmdel Park. And the Olympic-level runner from Jackson certainly knew what it feels like to kick. A...
Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?
We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
