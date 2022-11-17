ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

City of Bend seeks input on removing minimum parking requirements for new developments

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLKKK_0jEwIClc00

It's a state 'Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities' mandate

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is considering and seeking public input on removing all minimum parking requirements for new developments under a state land-use mandate aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change.

Here's the city's announcement issued Thursday:

Community members will be invited to give input about changes to how parking is required when new development is built. These changes are in response to recently adopted state requirements, known as the Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities, that direct cities to take steps to regulate parking in new ways.

At the Wednesday Nov. 16 Bend City Council meeting, the Council directed staff to draft code language that would remove minimum parking requirements for new development throughout the city. The Council was interested in requirements for accessible parking. Currently, the Bend Development Code often requires developers to build a certain minimum number of parking spaces, depending on the use.

The state mandate, called Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities, directs the city to consider removing parking requirements This mandate is a set of new and amended rules from the state Land Conservation and Development Commission that regulate how development and transportation infrastructure get built into the future. The rules intend to change how cities are built, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as one way to address climate change.

The Department of Land Conservation and Development, the state agency that developed the rules, has outlined some options. The Council on Wednesday indicated interest in pursuing the option that repeals any rules that require developments to have a certain minimum number of parking spaces onsite. Read more about the other options provided by the state here.

The draft code will go before the Bend Planning Commission at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. The Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council, who will receive public input and potentially vote on Dec. 7.

To learn more about Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities and proposed parking changes, visit: Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov) .

The post City of Bend seeks input on removing minimum parking requirements for new developments appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Historic Bend home about to move for Bend North Corridor Project

A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday. The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project,...
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Bend City Council narrowly passes code on illegal camping

By the slimmest of margins, the Bend City Council approved a new code change Wednesday that will severely limit where, when and how unhoused people can camp on city property. The 4-3 vote dictates the code change will go into effect in March, and could greatly alter how unhoused people are able to camp in the city.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘I’m really energized from this event’: Energy forum held in Redmond to discuss area’s energy future

The Environmental Center invited the public to help plan for Deschutes County's energy future. Saturday's event was the first-ever Local Energy Forum, held at the Deschutes County Fairground's OSU Extension Service Office. The post ‘I’m really energized from this event’: Energy forum held in Redmond to discuss area’s energy future appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park Board members Ariel Méndez, Jason Kropf resign; district seeks applicants for vacancies

The Bend Park and Recreation District is seeking two applicants for upcoming vacancies on the board of directors following the announced resignations of Ariel Méndez and Jason Kropf, as well as three budget committee openings. The post Bend Park Board members Ariel Méndez, Jason Kropf resign; district seeks applicants for vacancies appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 20-26

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 20-26: Cascade Lakes Highway is closed west of Mt. Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270. Paulina Lake Road is closed at...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend City Council, police chief discuss Measure 114 impacts; councilors vote 4-3 to adopt camping code

Bend city councilors met Wednesday night with a packed agenda, starting off with Measure 114's updates and implications, later holding a public hearing and and a split 4-3 vote to adopt a controversial camping code to regulate and limit unsanctioned campsites on city property and rights-of-way. The post Bend City Council, police chief discuss Measure 114 impacts; councilors vote 4-3 to adopt camping code appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 18-25

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT's Region 4 construction update for the week of Nov. 18-25. Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles The post ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 18-25 appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Facing opposition, Ochoco National Forest scales back plans for Lemon Gulch Trails Project

The Ochoco National Forest said Thursday it has released the draft Environmental Assessment for the Lemon Gulch Trails Project. The proposal -- revised and reduced after criticism arose -- is to develop a 27-mile mountain bike trail system on the west side of the Lookout Mountain Ranger District, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville. The post Facing opposition, Ochoco National Forest scales back plans for Lemon Gulch Trails Project appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees

An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has announced that in-person senior community dining will return in Bend, starting with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its newly renovated Fifth Street facility. The post Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March

City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Council on Aging to open Senior Center with Thanksgiving Celebration

Some good news on this Thanksgiving week. The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that after three years of renovations and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new senior services center at 1036 NE 5th street in Bend. Lunches...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Speed zone hours signs at 14 Bend schools replaced with flashing lights for arrival, departure times

Drivers may have noticed a recent change at more than a dozen school speed zones around Bend -- a shift from a flat 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 20 mph speed limit to ones that use flashing lights to indicate when drivers should slow down, as students arrive or leave for the day. The post Speed zone hours signs at 14 Bend schools replaced with flashing lights for arrival, departure times appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy