Would Kolten Wong be enough of an upgrade at 2B for Mariners?

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seattle Mariners have already been active on the trade market this offseason, and according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, they may have another deal in the works. A day after acquiring All-Star OF Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays, Morosi reports that the Mariners are interested in trading for Milwaukee Brewers' second baseman Kolten Wong.

But would Wong be enough of an upgrade at second base?

When comparing Wong to Adam Frazier, Seattle's starter at second for most of 2022, they were virtually the same player.

Wong displayed more pop in his bat than Frazier, but both second basemen knocked in runs at a similar rate. Wong had 15 home runs and 47 RBI, batting .251/.339/.430, while Frazier finished with three home runs and 42 RBI, slashing .238/.301/.311 in 22 more games.

Frazier is an unrestricted free agent, though the Mariners could coerce him to return for a dollar amount similar to the one-year, $8 million contract he signed ahead of last season. Meanwhile, Wong has one year remaining on a two-year, $18 million deal, which will pay him $10 million in 2023.

Wong would be a solid addition to improve the team's infield defense, but he's not likely to move the needle enough to improve the Mariners' lineup. Perhaps a platoon with Dylan Moore would work, but dealing for Wong won't be the exciting move Mariners' fans may have been hoping for this offseason.