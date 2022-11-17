ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. man killed in Apple store crash in Massachusetts, DA says

A 65-year-old New Jersey man was identified as the person killed in Monday morning’s crash at the Hingham Apple store, according to District Attorney Tim Cruz. Kevin Bradley was identified as the person killed Monday, Cruz said in a press release. He said Bradley had been pronounced dead at the scene.
HINGHAM, MA
Name changes in N.J. no longer open to the public under Murphy order to benefit transgender residents

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
acprimetime.com

NJEA Convention in Atlantic City Features Drag Queen & LGBTQ Training

A publicly funded state teachers union hosted a drag queen story hour for children at its convention last week. The New Jersey Educators Association (NJEA), which skims millions of dollars directly from property taxes and “is by far the biggest political spender in New Jersey,” directly promoted woke political topics for the classroom at its 2022 convention. In addition to featuring “Drag Queen Entertainment” for elementary school children, the convention also featured professional development sessions on “LGBTQ inclusive lessons: planning for change” and “creating a safe and brave anti-racist classroom.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs

Competing precedent makes it unclear whether drunk bicycling is against the law, with electrified pedaled vehicles causing more confusion. The post State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
Hamilton school unveils mural celebrating its students

Grice Middle School in Hamilton Township unveiled a mural representing six current and former Grice students on Monday, Nov. 14. The mural was designed and painted by Evan Lovett, founder of the Visual Urban Renewal & Transformation nonprofit organization. “We gathered as one school family in one room to unveil...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Murphy feeds the pension beast three years running | Sheneman

While speaking to the League of Municipalities earlier this week Gov. Murphy proudly proclaimed that he had made a full contribution to the state pension fund for the third year in a row. Congrats, I guess?. Managing to make a full pension contribution is only an accomplishment when you consider...
wrnjradio.com

NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties

NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
