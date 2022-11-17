Read full article on original website
Related
N.J.’s population center still tilts north. This town considers it a badge of honor.
Riddle time: It’s neither North nor South, and it’s certainly not New, but this New Jersey town is home to the “center of population,” as calculated by the U.S. Census. Need more hints?. Appropriately, the New Jersey Turnpike cuts through this town in two spots, along...
N.J. man killed in Apple store crash in Massachusetts, DA says
A 65-year-old New Jersey man was identified as the person killed in Monday morning’s crash at the Hingham Apple store, according to District Attorney Tim Cruz. Kevin Bradley was identified as the person killed Monday, Cruz said in a press release. He said Bradley had been pronounced dead at the scene.
NJ DOT wasn’t tough enough with snarky highway signs | Letters
I’m a former federal employee. I worked in Washington, D.C., for 16 years. I’ve also driven 1.6 million miles, including driving members of the 9/11 Commission when they were in New Jersey. I saw those funny messages lately that the state Department of Transportation was putting on its...
Name changes in N.J. no longer open to the public under Murphy order to benefit transgender residents
Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
Why are state troopers accused of assault or domestic violence being used as mentors? | Editorial
New Jersey officials had long discounted the growing evidence that racial profiling was a problem, until a now-infamous tragedy on the Turnpike: During a traffic stop in 1998, state troopers shot and seriously wounded a group of young Black and Hispanic men headed to an out-of-state basketball tryout. It sparked...
acprimetime.com
NJEA Convention in Atlantic City Features Drag Queen & LGBTQ Training
A publicly funded state teachers union hosted a drag queen story hour for children at its convention last week. The New Jersey Educators Association (NJEA), which skims millions of dollars directly from property taxes and “is by far the biggest political spender in New Jersey,” directly promoted woke political topics for the classroom at its 2022 convention. In addition to featuring “Drag Queen Entertainment” for elementary school children, the convention also featured professional development sessions on “LGBTQ inclusive lessons: planning for change” and “creating a safe and brave anti-racist classroom.”
Extreme measures considered for drunk scootering in NJ
New Jersey is considering a revision to the state's drunk driving laws to include bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters. With the proliferation of low speed vehicles in the state, the law is ambiguous when it comes to how to handle intoxicated operators. The New Jersey Law Revision Commission has begun...
fox29.com
Feds tell New Jersey to discontinue playful highway safety messages
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Playful signs posted along New Jersey highways that used humor to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road are now a thing of the past. A source tells FOX 29 that the Federal Highway Administration informed New Jersey that the signage was not in the government handbook.
State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs
Competing precedent makes it unclear whether drunk bicycling is against the law, with electrified pedaled vehicles causing more confusion. The post State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three more N.J. residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Three more New Jersey men, all from South Jersey, have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI this week arrested David Krauss of Sewell, along with Nicholas Krauss of Pitman and Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown for engaging in the Capitol attack, which injured more than 100 and killed five.
Weed consumers thankful for deals on N.J.’s 1st Green Wednesday
This week marks the first Thanksgiving recreational weed is legal to consume in New Jersey. Many people will share it with friends, going on “cousin walks” and even making infused dishes to put on their menus. Following trends seen in other legalized states, weed sales are expected to...
wrnjradio.com
Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
Hamilton school unveils mural celebrating its students
Grice Middle School in Hamilton Township unveiled a mural representing six current and former Grice students on Monday, Nov. 14. The mural was designed and painted by Evan Lovett, founder of the Visual Urban Renewal & Transformation nonprofit organization. “We gathered as one school family in one room to unveil...
Murphy feeds the pension beast three years running | Sheneman
While speaking to the League of Municipalities earlier this week Gov. Murphy proudly proclaimed that he had made a full contribution to the state pension fund for the third year in a row. Congrats, I guess?. Managing to make a full pension contribution is only an accomplishment when you consider...
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 7 celebrity trailers destroyed in N.J. fire
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in New Jersey used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties
NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0