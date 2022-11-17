Read full article on original website
The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwideAnita DurairajDenver, CO
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
KCRA.com
‘Art on Wheels’ exhibit in Sacramento highlights photographers in the lowrider community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An event Sunday at the Latino Center for Art and Culture in Sacramento helped to highlight photographers in the lowrider community. The exhibition, hosted by the organization Brown Issues, featured dozens of trophy-worthy lowriders and bikes. Photos were selected by Sacramento area photographers that have been...
KCRA.com
CHP Air Rescues: Watch notable recent rescues by officers in helicopters
AUBURN, Calif. — They are the officers who fly in helicopters and save lives when people are stranded in remote locations. Although there are fewer than 200 people assigned to the California Air Rescue Division statewide, they cover all of California by performing rescues on all kinds of terrain — from mountains to water.
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Nov. 18-20
From one of the largest Mandarin festivals to holiday displays and musicals to the Causeway Classic, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look...
KTLA.com
The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp
If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
KCRA.com
Tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday from Sacramento Metro Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Thanksgiving week already here, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is offering tips to keep the community to stay safe over the holiday. The top tips to keep in mind, according to the department, are:. Continue to pay attention to what you are doing. Create and...
KCRA.com
'Remember to be kind': California service industry asking for patience, respect during holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group representing service industry workers is trying to drive home an important message over the holidays: Be kind. Workers are asking customers to extend them a bit of patience as shops and restaurants become more crowded throughout the season. The staff at Steamer's Bakery and...
KCRA.com
Thanksgiving travel season begins at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sunday kicked off what the Sacramento International Airport is expecting to be one of the busiest times of the year as people travel for Thanksgiving. The number of people flying in and out of the airport this holiday season is expected to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels. It has been on the rise since the lull in air travel in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in California that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
KCRA.com
Jacob Nur breaks running records at 67. Run to Feed the Hungry is his next goal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jacob Nur can't enter a race without breaking something. Namely, running records. "I'm so thankful that I'm still alive at age 67, competitively running. I get up and do 10 miles every day. Have to be thankful. I don't take things for granted," Nur said. Nur's...
California has a home ownership crisis
California has a severe shortage of affordable rental housing, but also has a crisis in home ownership, with the nation's second most expensive home market relative to family incomes.
What will the weather be like in the Sacramento area on Thanksgiving?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with […]
KCRA.com
Imaginarium begins its holiday run at Cal Expo with 3 million lights. What to know
Imaginarium Light Up the Night will begin its winter run at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Friday. There will be 3 million lights across 15 acres of mazes and fantasy zones. There are also carnival rides, ice skating, laser tag, a beer garden and a pirate circus show. The event...
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
KTLA.com
NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for California
Most Californians don’t expect to see anything like a white Christmas, but this year, even a damp Christmas is looking unlikely. An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for much of the Golden State. The 90-day outlook was...
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
