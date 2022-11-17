The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is proposing new limits on air emissions of five chemicals. There are more than 80,000 chemicals used by business and industry. Only a small fraction of them, fewer than 1,300, have been screened for toxicity by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EGLE. So, the regulators have to prioritize what the screen.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO