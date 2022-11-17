ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
michiganradio.org

New limits for chemical releases into the air: An ongoing challenge

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is proposing new limits on air emissions of five chemicals. There are more than 80,000 chemicals used by business and industry. Only a small fraction of them, fewer than 1,300, have been screened for toxicity by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EGLE. So, the regulators have to prioritize what the screen.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

March of Dimes report: Pre-term births up in Michigan, Detroit

Michigan’s pre-term birth rate has climbed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest annual national maternal and infant health report card from the March of Dimes. Michigan received an overall grade of D+. The state’s pre-term birth rate jumped from 10.2% to 10.6% from 2020-2021....
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Whitmer: 2nd term will be “liberating”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’s looking forward to next year and working with a Legislature controlled by Democrats. It will be the first time that both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office are under Democratic control in almost 40 years. The governor also said Friday she...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy