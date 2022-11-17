Read full article on original website
New limits for chemical releases into the air: An ongoing challenge
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is proposing new limits on air emissions of five chemicals. There are more than 80,000 chemicals used by business and industry. Only a small fraction of them, fewer than 1,300, have been screened for toxicity by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EGLE. So, the regulators have to prioritize what the screen.
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
March of Dimes report: Pre-term births up in Michigan, Detroit
Michigan’s pre-term birth rate has climbed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest annual national maternal and infant health report card from the March of Dimes. Michigan received an overall grade of D+. The state’s pre-term birth rate jumped from 10.2% to 10.6% from 2020-2021....
Incoming Democratic leadership in state Legislature names its appropriations chairs
Michigan’s new legislative leadership has named the Democrats who will take charge of the budget-making process during the next legislative session. In the House, Representative Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp) will chair the Appropriations Committee. She said she intends to be fiscally responsible. “I want to be able to take...
CDC study: Adults recently infected with COVID often wrong about transmission risks
A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control study finds that many people in southeast Michigan had the wrong idea about COVID-19 community transmission levels — even though they had just been infected. The study surveyed thousands of adults in Metro Detroit, and DuPage County, Ill., in June and July...
Whitmer: 2nd term will be “liberating”
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’s looking forward to next year and working with a Legislature controlled by Democrats. It will be the first time that both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office are under Democratic control in almost 40 years. The governor also said Friday she...
