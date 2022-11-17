ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
WAREHAM, MA
NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to bus crash in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a bus crash in Waltham Saturday night. Police said the crash happened on 800 South Street. At the time, it was not clear if anyone was hurt, but multiple units were headed to the scene. ‘. Police said the scene is active and...
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

1 dead, dozens injured in Waltham bus crash

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said. The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Two residents injured, multiple pets killed in Pepperell house fire

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday night as crews worked to put out a fire in Pepperell that killed at least seven dogs. Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman said the fire occurred on Mill Street, where crews were called in around 8 p.m. Both Pepperell...
PEPPERELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Officials: Technical rescue underway at shopping plaza in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple people injured. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to assist on Derby Street Monday morning where a vehicle...
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge police arrest break-in suspects

Two men are facing criminal charges after Cambridge police say they were arrested in connection with investigations into two separate break-ins and the theft of multiple bicycles. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Green Street on Friday morning arrested Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge, who was determined to be...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

After a shuttle bus crash in Waltham kills one, leaves dozens of students injured, the Brandeis community mourns

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After a horrific overnight bus crash on campus, members of the Brandeis University community in Waltham gathered to process the tragedy. Kiah Holstrom knew people on the bus last night, and the student who was killed. She and her group of friends took a moment to witness the aftermath of the scene, littered with debris. Others stopped by to lay flowers.
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Shoplifting from Several Stores, Electric Scooter Stolen

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 3, 8 p.m.: A white van hit a car parked on Union Street. When officers arrived they found the van running and the driver behind the wheel. Police spoke to the man who said he was on his way to his cousin’s house to watch a hockey game. An odor of alcohol was detected on the man’s breath, and he slurred his speech and had glassy eyes. The man did not pass field sobriety tests. Frank Sullivan, 66, of Allston, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
WATERTOWN, MA

