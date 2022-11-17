Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
whdh.com
Crews respond to bus crash in Waltham
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a bus crash in Waltham Saturday night. Police said the crash happened on 800 South Street. At the time, it was not clear if anyone was hurt, but multiple units were headed to the scene. ‘. Police said the scene is active and...
whdh.com
1 dead, dozens injured in Waltham bus crash
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said. The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.
whdh.com
Two residents injured, multiple pets killed in Pepperell house fire
PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday night as crews worked to put out a fire in Pepperell that killed at least seven dogs. Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman said the fire occurred on Mill Street, where crews were called in around 8 p.m. Both Pepperell...
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
East Boston teenager arrested for robbing another man with a gun
BOSTON — An 18-year-old teenager from East Boston is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint, MBTA Transit Police said. Ja’Kye Lucas was charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. At around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, a...
City councilors raise concern over teens riding shopping carts through South Boston
The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people using shopping carts from Stop & Shop to “careen through the streets.”. A pair of Boston city councilors are hoping to prevent the reckless use of shopping carts in South Boston. The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people...
whdh.com
Officials: Technical rescue underway at shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple people injured. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to assist on Derby Street Monday morning where a vehicle...
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
whdh.com
Police ID Brandeis University student killed in shuttle bus crash that injured dozens
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of a Brandeis student who was killed in a violent shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, which also left 26 people hospitalized. A preliminary investigation suggested a bus transporting Brandeis University students from a hockey game at Northeastern University crashed...
whdh.com
At least one person killed after vehicle crashes through store at shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say at least one person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple victims injured and trapped. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to...
whdh.com
Cambridge police arrest break-in suspects
Two men are facing criminal charges after Cambridge police say they were arrested in connection with investigations into two separate break-ins and the theft of multiple bicycles. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Green Street on Friday morning arrested Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge, who was determined to be...
whdh.com
After a shuttle bus crash in Waltham kills one, leaves dozens of students injured, the Brandeis community mourns
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After a horrific overnight bus crash on campus, members of the Brandeis University community in Waltham gathered to process the tragedy. Kiah Holstrom knew people on the bus last night, and the student who was killed. She and her group of friends took a moment to witness the aftermath of the scene, littered with debris. Others stopped by to lay flowers.
Burlington opens new treehouse with mobility-impaired in mind
A new installation at Burlington’s Simonds Park is looking to prove life in the trees isn’t just for the birds. It’s even possible for those with mobility impairments. An elevated web of interconnected paths will allow even those in wheelchairs to embrace the childhood joy of a treehouse.
WMUR.com
4 hospitalized, driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into Hampton restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. — Hampton police said a man was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a restaurant on Lafayette Road Saturday night. Police said they arrested driver Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, who was driving while intoxicated. Officials said one person from the truck and three patrons from...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
New England’s Unsolved: 1969 Deadly Wilmington Fire
WILMINGTON, Mass. — At Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington, Susan McNamara visits her family’s gravesite every week. This is where Susan’s mother, Nancy, her two sisters and three of her brothers are buried. All of them were victims of a horrific house fire in 1969. 53 years later,...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Caught Shoplifting from Several Stores, Electric Scooter Stolen
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 3, 8 p.m.: A white van hit a car parked on Union Street. When officers arrived they found the van running and the driver behind the wheel. Police spoke to the man who said he was on his way to his cousin’s house to watch a hockey game. An odor of alcohol was detected on the man’s breath, and he slurred his speech and had glassy eyes. The man did not pass field sobriety tests. Frank Sullivan, 66, of Allston, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
