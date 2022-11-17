Read full article on original website
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Study: Weed smokers had more cases of emphysema, inflamed airways than some cigarette smokers
Researchers in Canada found that regular marijuana smokers suffered more inflammation in their airways and more cases of emphysema compared to nonsmokers and tobacco-only smokers. The retrospective study took information from patients between 2005 and 2020 which included 56 regular pot smokers, 33 tobacco-only smokers and 57 nonsmoking cancer patients.
Over a billion young people at risk of hearing loss from loud music, venues, study suggests
More than 1 billion young people worldwide could be at risk of facing hearing loss, according to newly-published research. A study, published on Tuesday in the BMJ Journal, estimates that "0.67–1.35 billion adolescents and young adults worldwide could be at risk of hearing loss from exposure to unsafe listening practices."
