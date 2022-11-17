Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
Plans for funds from Broward's penny surtax
In November 2018, Broward County voters approved a 30-year one-cent sales tax to increase mobility and address challenges in the county’s transportation system. On every dollar spent on taxable items, 1 cent is added in sales tax. The revenue goes to improving public transportation, from adding light rails and upgrading bridges and roads to adding express buses and developing sidewalks.
NBC Miami
Suspect in Hit-and-Run Involving North Miami Beach Officer in Custody: Police
A suspect involved in a hit-and-run involving a North Miami Beach Police officer was taken into custody Monday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Northeast 7th Avenue and 167th Street. Footage showed officers with guns drawn surrounding a black sedan at the scene.
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk in cruiser in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence while inside his marked cruiser. Hollywood Police officers took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood Police...
NBC Miami
Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Improper Use of Campaign Funds
Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins is under investigation after the county's inspector general said in a preliminary report that she misused leftover campaign funds after the 2020 election. The Broward County Office of Inspector General (OIG) gave city staff the preliminary report on its findings, which NBC 6 obtained...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind “The Guardian Program,” which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
Local Jewish community remains wary after recent insults
Fort Lauderdale – Long before the recent, highly-publicized anti-semitic words and deeds of rapper Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving, acts of anti-Jewish vandalism and other hate crimes were no stranger to Broward County. Just ask Fort Lauderdale resident Alan Tinter, who was walking his dog one early...
southdadenewsleader.com
Initial approval given for Florida City Place
The Florida City Planning and Zoning Board approved a project known as Florida City Place during their November 10th meeting. It will be located on a five-acre parcel on West Lucy Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue. The project will have 174 apartments units and 65,000 square feet of commercial space....
‘It’s my reality show’: Broward superintendent’s firing caps off 3 months of School Board drama
When Kevin Tynan’s name is called, silence fills the room for 20 seconds. Putting his arms behind his head to stretch, he shares, “I didn’t think I would be the deciding vote.” After a final long pause, he votes ... “yes.” Audible gasps follow as the audience looks stunned that Broward’s schools superintendent has been fired. The dramatic moment marked the climax of three months of change, ...
Coral Springs Crime Update: $297K Fraud and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 9 – November 15, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 41-year-old female...
Click10.com
FDLE: Miami woman stole over $185,000 of victim’s retirement payments
MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a Miami woman for her role in redirecting payments from the Florida Retirement System and sending them to her own personal bank account, authorities announced Friday. Investigators identified the woman as 48-year-old...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade prosecutors announce arrests of Hammocks HOA board members
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrests of past and present board members of the Hammocks Homeowners Association. Fernandez Rundle’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that there have been multiple arrests for thefts of funds from the...
NBC Miami
Family Believes Body Found is Missing Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Family members believe a body found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade is a woman who went missing last week after authorities said she was murdered by her estranged husband. A cousin said the body found Wednesday near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court is Mimose Dulcio, though authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the remains.
WSVN-TV
Subject who shot officers during miles long chase appears in court
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who led police on a hot pursuit from Doral to Florida City and shot at officers made a court appearance. Lawrence Collier faced a judge Friday morning after police said he led them on a chase the day before. The judge ordered that...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
NBC Miami
North Miami Beach House Riddled With Bullets in Drive-By Shooting
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a North Miami Beach home riddled with bullets Monday morning. North Miami Beach Police officials said the shooting happened at a home in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place shortly before 7 a.m. Several shots were fired into the residence but...
sflcn.com
Miami-Dade County’s Black Economic Development Agency Doubles Homebuying Subsidy
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), a County agency committed to ensuring Black residents participate in Miami-Dade County’s economic growth, recently approved a dramatic increase to its Homeownership Assistance Program (HAP) subsidy. During its November board meeting, trustees approved an action item that could increase the contribution...
NBC Miami
No Injuries Reported After Drive-By Shooting in North Miami Beach: Police
Police are investigating what they said was a drive-by shooting Monday morning at a North Miami Beach home. North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place before 7 a.m., saying several shots were fired into the residence. No injuries were reported. Police...
Click10.com
Police respond to man barricaded inside Little Havana apartment
MIAMI – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Miami apartment Sunday morning. The scene was located along Northwest 14th Avenue near loan Depot park in Little Havana. Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area as heave police activity was observed throughout...
cw34.com
Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist earlier this month before fleeing the scene. On Friday, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. in connection to the accident. According to police, 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood was riding his bike on Pembroke Rd....
