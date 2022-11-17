ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
wlrn.org

Plans for funds from Broward's penny surtax

In November 2018, Broward County voters approved a 30-year one-cent sales tax to increase mobility and address challenges in the county’s transportation system. On every dollar spent on taxable items, 1 cent is added in sales tax. The revenue goes to improving public transportation, from adding light rails and upgrading bridges and roads to adding express buses and developing sidewalks.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk in cruiser in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence while inside his marked cruiser. Hollywood Police officers took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood Police...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind “The Guardian Program,” which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
POLK COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Initial approval given for Florida City Place

The Florida City Planning and Zoning Board approved a project known as Florida City Place during their November 10th meeting. It will be located on a five-acre parcel on West Lucy Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue. The project will have 174 apartments units and 65,000 square feet of commercial space....
FLORIDA CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s my reality show’: Broward superintendent’s firing caps off 3 months of School Board drama

When Kevin Tynan’s name is called, silence fills the room for 20 seconds. Putting his arms behind his head to stretch, he shares, “I didn’t think I would be the deciding vote.” After a final long pause, he votes ... “yes.” Audible gasps follow as the audience looks stunned that Broward’s schools superintendent has been fired. The dramatic moment marked the climax of three months of change, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

FDLE: Miami woman stole over $185,000 of victim’s retirement payments

MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a Miami woman for her role in redirecting payments from the Florida Retirement System and sending them to her own personal bank account, authorities announced Friday. Investigators identified the woman as 48-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade prosecutors announce arrests of Hammocks HOA board members

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrests of past and present board members of the Hammocks Homeowners Association. Fernandez Rundle’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that there have been multiple arrests for thefts of funds from the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

Miami-Dade County’s Black Economic Development Agency Doubles Homebuying Subsidy

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), a County agency committed to ensuring Black residents participate in Miami-Dade County’s economic growth, recently approved a dramatic increase to its Homeownership Assistance Program (HAP) subsidy. During its November board meeting, trustees approved an action item that could increase the contribution...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police respond to man barricaded inside Little Havana apartment

MIAMI – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Miami apartment Sunday morning. The scene was located along Northwest 14th Avenue near loan Depot park in Little Havana. Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area as heave police activity was observed throughout...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy