Saint Lucie County, FL

Scattered rain continues on Monday with drier and warmer weather by Thanksgiving Day

Cloudy and mild start to Monday with a few showers moving across the area. Rain is likely to build up again for the start of the week with the potential for heavy rainfall. There is a localized flood threat for the east coast metro areas from West Palm Beach to Vero Beach as heavy rainfall could lead to excessive water on roads and properties. Remember to turn around, and don't drown if you come across standing water on roads.
VERO BEACH, FL
I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
FLORIDA STATE
Driver runs red light crashing into deputy

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An intersection was shut down after a driver ran a red light and crashed into a deputy. The incident occurred Friday night at the intersection of 41st Street and 58th Avenue in Gifford. A witness told deputies that a driver ran the red...
GIFFORD, FL
Roads closed following accident in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic advisory following an accident. The accident took place at highway 710 and 714. Martin County Sheriff's Office has closed the roads to all traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.
Woman killed in semi-truck crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a semi-truck collided into their car. The Florida Highway Patrol said on Friday at around 11:43 a.m., a sedan was driving south down State Road 710. A semi-truck was driving north down the same road.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
11-year-girl was never grabbed by man, story was fake: police

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were looking for a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Jupiter, turns out this man does not exist. After investigating, police determined the story of the alleged battery was fabricated and never happened. Originally, Jupiter police...
JUPITER, FL
Police search for man who robbed store in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fellsmere police are searching for a man they say stole cash from a store on Monday morning. Authorities said the man in the photos broke into the Big C's Produce on N. Broadway around 1:30 and took cash from the register. Anyone with information is...
FELLSMERE, FL
Grocery store gift cards distributed for Project Thanksgiving

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away and thanks to the community’s support, including some of our very own CBS12 viewers, families in need will now be able to enjoy a wholesome meal on Thursday. Our 32nd annual Project Thanksgiving, a partnership between...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

