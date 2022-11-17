Read full article on original website
Several world championship titles recently won by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Several world championship titles have recently been brought back to Palm Beach County for a challenge some may not have heard of. "The Firefighter Challenge" World championship is not for the faint of heart. It’s where firefighters from around the world compete to...
Gas prices in Florida fall ahead of holiday travel, but remain higher than last year
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Florida continue to fall as millions are preparing to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The average price per gallon in Florida is $3.46 as of Sunday, according to AAA. That reflects a 10 cents drop in price from last week, but remains...
Scattered rain continues on Monday with drier and warmer weather by Thanksgiving Day
Cloudy and mild start to Monday with a few showers moving across the area. Rain is likely to build up again for the start of the week with the potential for heavy rainfall. There is a localized flood threat for the east coast metro areas from West Palm Beach to Vero Beach as heavy rainfall could lead to excessive water on roads and properties. Remember to turn around, and don't drown if you come across standing water on roads.
KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
Driver runs red light crashing into deputy
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An intersection was shut down after a driver ran a red light and crashed into a deputy. The incident occurred Friday night at the intersection of 41st Street and 58th Avenue in Gifford. A witness told deputies that a driver ran the red...
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
Roads closed following accident in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic advisory following an accident. The accident took place at highway 710 and 714. Martin County Sheriff's Office has closed the roads to all traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.
HOMETOWN HERO: Local restaurant owner feeding neighbors in need on Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla — For nearly four decades, Farmer Girl Restaurant in Lake Worth Beach has been hosting a Thanksgiving feast for people who might not otherwise have a warm meal or place to celebrate the holiday. Last year, owner Petro Bikos, along with his staff and volunteers,...
Jensen Beach wins in dramatic fashion; Vero, PBC, Pahokee & Newman also moving on
WEST PALM BEACH (CBS12) — Jensen Beach moved on to the regional finals in dramatic fashion, with a clutch overtime touchdown, while Vero Beach continued to their journey on the path to another State Championship. Palm Beach Central eventually won big, while Cardinal Newman stayed undefeated with a hard...
Woman killed in semi-truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a semi-truck collided into their car. The Florida Highway Patrol said on Friday at around 11:43 a.m., a sedan was driving south down State Road 710. A semi-truck was driving north down the same road.
Police looking for help from public to solve shootings in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police are investigating another shooting. The eighth one this week. The most recent shooting happened Thursday night and police have no information on whether it’s connected to Monday’s violence. But detectives hope someone in the area will come...
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie on Saturday. The robbery occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Grove Park Apartments. The victim was not injured. Police say the suspect got away on foot and possibly left the area in...
11-year-girl was never grabbed by man, story was fake: police
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were looking for a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Jupiter, turns out this man does not exist. After investigating, police determined the story of the alleged battery was fabricated and never happened. Originally, Jupiter police...
Palm Beach Gardens resident wins $1 million in Mega Millions
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens resident won the second tier prize of $1 million in Mega Millions. The winning ticket was purchased at A&M Discount Beverage #32 on 8057 N Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. The next drawing for Mega Millions is on...
Police search for man who robbed store in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fellsmere police are searching for a man they say stole cash from a store on Monday morning. Authorities said the man in the photos broke into the Big C's Produce on N. Broadway around 1:30 and took cash from the register. Anyone with information is...
Man in convenience store seen 'yelling at customers and trying to fight them'
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer found a strange site when she responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at a convenience store. She saw a man “leaning over the counter with his head underneath the protective glass,” according to the arrest report. That happened off Lantana...
Royal Palm Beach man charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief program, took over $210K
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Royal Palm Beach has been charged for fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars by lying on a COVID-19 relief application. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Omar Smith was arrested and charged for lying on a COVID-19 relief program application, stealing over $200,000 in the process.
Deputy arrested for violent confrontation, convicted of lesser crimes, now in more trouble
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into big trouble when he didn't follow the old idiom, "Don’t bite the hand that feeds you." He was convicted of choking a pool service repairman who fixed his pool for...
Grocery store gift cards distributed for Project Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away and thanks to the community’s support, including some of our very own CBS12 viewers, families in need will now be able to enjoy a wholesome meal on Thursday. Our 32nd annual Project Thanksgiving, a partnership between...
