Cloudy and mild start to Monday with a few showers moving across the area. Rain is likely to build up again for the start of the week with the potential for heavy rainfall. There is a localized flood threat for the east coast metro areas from West Palm Beach to Vero Beach as heavy rainfall could lead to excessive water on roads and properties. Remember to turn around, and don't drown if you come across standing water on roads.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO