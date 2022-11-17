ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Club Hills, IL

fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot in leg in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man was in a home on South Carpenter near West 52nd around 2 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Hope nobody messes with it': Search continues in Beverly for a wild turkey named Lucky

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, turkey is on everyone's mind.But in Beverly, one elusive turkey is getting a lot of attention. His name is Lucky and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot found out why.At the corner of 107th and Leavitt in Beverly, Lucky the wild turkey has been spotted in an alley right and he's also been in front yards.Marilyn Harris and her husband Ken have seen Lucky at least five times and they have the photos to prove it."Yeah, the poor thing has just been hanging around. My daughter saw it. I think it was...
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

Chicago suburb will pay $10M to settle hit-and-run lawsuit

OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago suburb will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village’s then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement Nov. 8 to resolve the lawsuit filed on behalf of 51-year-old Mark Berkshire. The settlement still needs a judge’s approval. The Daily Southtown reports Berkshire’s attorney says Berkshire remains in a nursing home facility, cannot walk independently and requires specialized care. The settlement says Oak Lawn does not admit to any liability or wrongdoing in the October 2019 accident where then-village manager Larry Deetjen struck Berkshire as he crossed a street.
OAK LAWN, IL
newsnationnow.com

Grimes sisters killings: Infamous Chicago cold case revived

(NewsNation) — A half-hour true crime special airing on Chicago’s NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV revives one of Chicago’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. The case of the Grimes sisters is an unsolved double homicide that occurred on Dec. 28, 1956. Two sisters, Barbara, 15, and Patricia Grimes,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole. It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale. Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week. Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out. They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole. DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole. CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that. 
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

10 free holiday things to do in Chicago

You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

