Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Related
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
Chicago mom leading Christmas toy drive in honor of son, Janari Ricks, 9, who died in Chicago violence
CHICAGO - A Chicago mom is honoring her murdered son by gathering toys to be distributed in Cabrini Green next month. This is the third year Jalisa Ford and her 1 Jar Foundation have led a toy drive. Her son, Janari Ricks, was 9-years-old when he was murdered in the summer of 2020.
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
Man shot in leg in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man was in a home on South Carpenter near West 52nd around 2 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in good condition.
'Hope nobody messes with it': Search continues in Beverly for a wild turkey named Lucky
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, turkey is on everyone's mind.But in Beverly, one elusive turkey is getting a lot of attention. His name is Lucky and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot found out why.At the corner of 107th and Leavitt in Beverly, Lucky the wild turkey has been spotted in an alley right and he's also been in front yards.Marilyn Harris and her husband Ken have seen Lucky at least five times and they have the photos to prove it."Yeah, the poor thing has just been hanging around. My daughter saw it. I think it was...
UIC professor talks emotional weight of Thanksgiving for Native Americans
CHICAGO — UIC professor Hayley Negron joins us in the studio to examine the narrative behind the Thanksgiving holiday and how for many Native Americans, it is a day of mourning. For more information visit: Homepage – Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative (chicagoaicc.com)
wglc.net
Chicago suburb will pay $10M to settle hit-and-run lawsuit
OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago suburb will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village’s then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement Nov. 8 to resolve the lawsuit filed on behalf of 51-year-old Mark Berkshire. The settlement still needs a judge’s approval. The Daily Southtown reports Berkshire’s attorney says Berkshire remains in a nursing home facility, cannot walk independently and requires specialized care. The settlement says Oak Lawn does not admit to any liability or wrongdoing in the October 2019 accident where then-village manager Larry Deetjen struck Berkshire as he crossed a street.
VIDEO: Heart transplant recipient meets mother whose daughter saved his life
Just before Christmas 2018, Andreona Williams passed away at the age of 20. On Saturday, her mother Amber Morgan came to Chicago from Indiana, where she met with 68-year-old Tom Johnson, the transplant recipient of her daughter’s donated heart
newsnationnow.com
Grimes sisters killings: Infamous Chicago cold case revived
(NewsNation) — A half-hour true crime special airing on Chicago’s NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV revives one of Chicago’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. The case of the Grimes sisters is an unsolved double homicide that occurred on Dec. 28, 1956. Two sisters, Barbara, 15, and Patricia Grimes,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area families open their hearts and homes ahead of National Adoption Day
CHICAGO - Several Cook County families are a bit bigger after a special adoption ceremony Friday morning. It took just moments in front of a judge to get the adoptions finalized, but lives are now changed forever. "I'm happy now. My baby is in my life forever now," said Julisa...
Suburban 90-Year-0ld Recently Bowled a Perfect 300, And It Wasn't His First Time
Jack Lippert's interest in bowling began in the 1940s when he got a job at a bowling alley near his home on Chicago's North Side. "I became a pin boy to make money...I thought," he explained. "I was there, so I could bowl for free, so I started bowling, and I’ve been bowling ever since."
Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole. It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale. Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week. Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out. They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole. DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole. CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that.
Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest
It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
10 free holiday things to do in Chicago
You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.
Hundreds of Turkeys Given Away to Families in Need as Thanksgiving Approaches
The Will Group, a North Lawndale manufacturing facility, transformed into a grab and go turkey giveaway Saturday. The business gave away 150 turkeys and bags of groceries, helping the many struggling families this holiday season. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot even stopped by to help pass out bags. “Well thank God...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0