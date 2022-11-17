ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WSVN-TV

Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk inside cruiser in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence inside his marked cruiser while off duty. Hollywood Police officer took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Video Shows Woman Struggling With Attempted Abductor in Miami

Police are searching for a suspect after video showed a woman fighting him off when he tried to abduct her in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Miami Police officials said the woman who is in her early 40s was walking in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 4th Street when a man who was pretending to be busy on his phone approached.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Caught on camera: Woman's screams thwarted abduction attempt in Miami

MIAMI -- Police on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man who tried to abduct a woman out walking in Miami, an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.Investigators released footage from the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 19th Avenue and NW 4th Street. Police said the woman in her early 40s was walking north on 19th Avenue as a man she didn't know was walking east on 4th Street while talking to someone in Spanish.According to a written statement by police, the man grabbed the woman from the rear by the neck and put...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Triple Shooting Outside Restaurant in Allapattah

Police are investigating after a triple shooting outside a Miami bar and grill left two men dead and a third man in the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened early Sunday morning near La Nueva Banana on northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue in Allapattah. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police respond to man barricaded inside Little Havana apartment

MIAMI – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Miami apartment Sunday morning. The scene was located along Northwest 14th Avenue near loan Depot park in Little Havana. Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area as heave police activity was observed throughout...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Social media model charged with murder made $1.8M last year

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge will decide whether a social media star charged with killing her boyfriend will be able to bond out of jail. Courtney Clenney, 26, is the OnlyFans and Instagram model accused of killing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, at their condo at One Paraiso in April.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Former social media model’s father takes stand in day 2 of hearing

MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of a woman who confessed to killing her boyfriend in what she said was self-defense took the stand on Thursday. It’s day two of a hearing to decide if accused murderer and former social media model Courtney Clenney will stay in jail or be granted bail.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
