WSVN-TV
Man arrested in connection to woman’s fatal shooting in downtown Miami high-rise
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a May 2021 shooting inside of a downtown Miami high-rise. Twenty-four-year-old Haider Rana was taking into custody on Friday, He faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon. Police said a woman was shot and killed inside the...
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk inside cruiser in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence inside his marked cruiser while off duty. Hollywood Police officer took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Woman Struggling With Attempted Abductor in Miami
Police are searching for a suspect after video showed a woman fighting him off when he tried to abduct her in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Miami Police officials said the woman who is in her early 40s was walking in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 4th Street when a man who was pretending to be busy on his phone approached.
SWAT standoff with barricaded man in Little Havana
MIAMI – Early Sunday morning CBS4 received reports of a barricaded suspect in Little Havanna. Police say this all started when the suspect shot someone in the hand.
Caught on camera: Woman's screams thwarted abduction attempt in Miami
MIAMI -- Police on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man who tried to abduct a woman out walking in Miami, an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.Investigators released footage from the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 19th Avenue and NW 4th Street. Police said the woman in her early 40s was walking north on 19th Avenue as a man she didn't know was walking east on 4th Street while talking to someone in Spanish.According to a written statement by police, the man grabbed the woman from the rear by the neck and put...
NBC Miami
2 Dead, 1 Injured in Triple Shooting Outside Restaurant in Allapattah
Police are investigating after a triple shooting outside a Miami bar and grill left two men dead and a third man in the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened early Sunday morning near La Nueva Banana on northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue in Allapattah. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter...
Click10.com
Police respond to man barricaded inside Little Havana apartment
MIAMI – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Miami apartment Sunday morning. The scene was located along Northwest 14th Avenue near loan Depot park in Little Havana. Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area as heave police activity was observed throughout...
cw34.com
Social media model charged with murder made $1.8M last year
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge will decide whether a social media star charged with killing her boyfriend will be able to bond out of jail. Courtney Clenney, 26, is the OnlyFans and Instagram model accused of killing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, at their condo at One Paraiso in April.
Click10.com
Miami Gardens police sergeant says lack of 911 response contributed to wife’s death
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – In a life-or-death situation when all else fails and you need help, you call 911. But what happens when no one picks up? For one man, he believes that is what led to his wife’s death. “I was calling for help and they failed me....
NBC Miami
No Injuries Reported After Drive-By Shooting in North Miami Beach: Police
Police are investigating what they said was a drive-by shooting Monday morning at a North Miami Beach home. North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place before 7 a.m., saying several shots were fired into the residence. No injuries were reported. Police...
WSVN-TV
Former social media model’s father takes stand in day 2 of hearing
MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of a woman who confessed to killing her boyfriend in what she said was self-defense took the stand on Thursday. It’s day two of a hearing to decide if accused murderer and former social media model Courtney Clenney will stay in jail or be granted bail.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $297K Fraud and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 9 – November 15, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 41-year-old female...
NBC Miami
BSO Investigates Rollover Crash After Armed Driver Flees on Foot in Lauderdale Lakes
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday. Officials received a call reporting a rollover crash near North State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 11:51 a.m. BSO Lauderdale Lakes deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
Body found in search for Florida woman allegedly murdered by husband
Deputies said they found a woman's body while searching for 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio, who they believe was murdered by her husband.
NBC Miami
Doral Road Rage Gunman Said He was Rushing to Work, Used Girlfriend's Pink Gun: Police
A suspect who police said opened fire on another driver in Doral then allegedly shot at officers during a chase in southwest Miami-Dade said the entire incident began because he was rushing to get to work. Lawrence Collier, 28, was arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
cw34.com
Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist earlier this month before fleeing the scene. On Friday, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. in connection to the accident. According to police, 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood was riding his bike on Pembroke Rd....
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
Florida man allegedly stole boat to return to Cuba, said ‘he disliked living in the U.S.’
A Miami man was arrested earlier this month after deputies said he stole a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident.
