MIAMI -- Police on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man who tried to abduct a woman out walking in Miami, an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.Investigators released footage from the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 19th Avenue and NW 4th Street. Police said the woman in her early 40s was walking north on 19th Avenue as a man she didn't know was walking east on 4th Street while talking to someone in Spanish.According to a written statement by police, the man grabbed the woman from the rear by the neck and put...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO