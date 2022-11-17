Read full article on original website
Related
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Energy & Environment — COP27 closes with ‘loss and damage’ breakthrough
The COP27 conference closes with a long-elusive “loss and damage” deal, pro-sustainability Democrats want narrower permitting reform and Saudi Arabia denies a report that it’s set to increase oil production. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Sign…
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Domino’s bets on electric vehicles for pizza delivery
Equilibrium is a newsletter from The Hill that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Sign up in the box below or online here. Pizza giant Domino’s is trying out a high-tech new strategy this month to recruit delivery drivers: providing them with electric vehicles. Domino’s franchisees will begin receiving a total of 800…
Construction resumes at Obama Presidential Center, days after noose found on site
CHICAGO - Construction on the Obama Presidential Center has begun again after a brief hiatus due to an "act of hate." Lakeside Alliance, the builder of the center, had to pause construction when a noose was found hanging at the job site last week. Builders are back at work as...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0