The Hill

Energy & Environment — COP27 closes with ‘loss and damage’ breakthrough

The COP27 conference closes with a long-elusive “loss and damage” deal, pro-sustainability Democrats want narrower permitting reform and Saudi Arabia denies a report that it’s set to increase oil production. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Sign…
The Hill

Equilibrium/Sustainability — Domino’s bets on electric vehicles for pizza delivery

Equilibrium is a newsletter from The Hill that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Sign up in the box below or online here. Pizza giant Domino’s is trying out a high-tech new strategy this month to recruit delivery drivers: providing them with electric vehicles.  Domino’s franchisees will begin receiving a total of 800…
