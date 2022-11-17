Read full article on original website
KTUL
McCurtain County granted disaster relief, says Gov. Stitt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that McCurtain County has been granted disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster assistance is in response to the tornado and storm damage that occurred on Nov. 4. “While the destruction left in the wake...
KTBS
Authorities searching for missing Broken Bow man
BROKEN BOW, Ok - The McCurtain County Sheriffs office is looking for a Missing Person. Around 10:00 pm Friday night, 58 year old David Smith from Broken Bow, was reported missing by his wife. She told authorities that she last spoke to him around 8:30 pm on Thursday night. He was last seen driving a 2013 white Chevrolet pick up truck with an Oklahoma tag license plate.
ktoy1047.com
Deputies seek missing man
58-year-old David Smith was reported missing by his wife, who says she last spoke to him on November 17. Smith was last seen driving a Chevy pickup with Oklahoma license plate JLF-819. Smith is white with brown hair and wears corrective lenses. Anyone with information pertaining to Smith’s whereabouts should...
easttexasradio.com
Murder/Suicide In Choctaw County
Monday morning, witnesses observed Spencer Laine Dillishaw shoot Regina Vargus Dillishaw, 26, and a six-year-old boy in a murder/suicide in Choctaw County. It occurred on Highway 147, about six miles north of U.S. 70 near Sawyer. A semi-truck driver was driving southbound on Highway 147 when he saw Regina and the young boy walking from the car parked on the highway. Spencer made a U-turn in front of the truck, collided, and fired shots. They pronounced the young boy at the scene, Transported Spencer to Choctaw County Memorial and Regina to Paris Regional. Spencer died at the hospital, and they expect Regina to survive.
Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces […]
KOCO
OSBI: Man kills 6-year-old, injures woman before turning gun on himself in southeastern Oklahoma
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after authorities say a 22-year-old man killed a 6-year-old boy and injured a woman before taking his own life Monday morning in southeastern Oklahoma. Around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office received calls about a shooting along Highway 147....
OSBI: Man shoots, kills child before turning gun on self
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a reported murder/suicide in Choctaw County.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Ask If You Know This Man
The Paris Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole over $1,500 worth of assorted perfume tester bottles from Ulta Beauty in the e 3500-block of Lamar Avenue. If you know this person call the Paris Police Department at 903-737-4118 and ask for Detective Middleton.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 16)
Tuesday night at 1:11, Paris Officers worked a Burglary of a Habitation on the house workers were restoring in the 800-block of West Austin Street. Someone had pried open a window to gain entry and possibly used a croquet mallet as the prying tool. An Airless Paint Sprayer with two 50-foot hoses, valued at $1,200, was taken.
easttexasradio.com
Hugo Man Arrested For Shooting Teen
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot. The shooting occurred on Nov 6, and they expect the 15-year-old victim to recover fully. Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
