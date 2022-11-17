Monday morning, witnesses observed Spencer Laine Dillishaw shoot Regina Vargus Dillishaw, 26, and a six-year-old boy in a murder/suicide in Choctaw County. It occurred on Highway 147, about six miles north of U.S. 70 near Sawyer. A semi-truck driver was driving southbound on Highway 147 when he saw Regina and the young boy walking from the car parked on the highway. Spencer made a U-turn in front of the truck, collided, and fired shots. They pronounced the young boy at the scene, Transported Spencer to Choctaw County Memorial and Regina to Paris Regional. Spencer died at the hospital, and they expect Regina to survive.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO