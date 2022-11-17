WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow that is in Northern Jefferson County and into St Lawrence County will start to shift south overnight. As the band of snow shifts south it will gain strength as snowfall rates will reach up to 3 inches an hour tonight. By 8 AM or 9 AM tomorrow the lake effect should have shifted south and be focused on Oswego County and Southern Lewis County. Some locations in Jefferson county could see another foot of snow overnight.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO