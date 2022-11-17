Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Watertown Citibus to resume normal routes Monday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown bus routes are on track to resume as normal on Monday. Watertown’s CitiBus is planning on resuming regular schedules Monday. However, they do warn that due to the condition of some of the side streets the routes travel, delays, and detours may occur.
cnycentral.com
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
Lake effect snow causes delays, closings in some North Country, Oneida County schools
Heavy snow and winds caused some schools in the North Country and Oneida County to delay or close on Monday. Some communities got more than 20 inches of snow from the lake-effect bands that hit Sunday and overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of Jefferson County are...
wwnytv.com
Natural Bridge digs out of 70+ inches of snow
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - “It’s is kind of a feeling of desperation, when is help going to get to us, kind of feeling you know.”. That’s the feeling felt by Sally LaVancha and her daughter who were trapped in their home since Friday after lake effect snow hit the North Country.
wwnytv.com
Did we just live through history?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, Watertown has picked up 61 inches of snow as of 8:12 A.M. Sunday. If this snowfall report stands, once verified by the Climate Center, this could go down as the largest snowfall in the City of Watertown in a 2-day time period. The pervious 2-day snowfall record was 46.3 inches ending on December 10, 1995.
wwnytv.com
Lake Effect Snow to last into Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow that is in Northern Jefferson County and into St Lawrence County will start to shift south overnight. As the band of snow shifts south it will gain strength as snowfall rates will reach up to 3 inches an hour tonight. By 8 AM or 9 AM tomorrow the lake effect should have shifted south and be focused on Oswego County and Southern Lewis County. Some locations in Jefferson county could see another foot of snow overnight.
wwnytv.com
Wind advisory starts late morning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow was falling in isolated areas Monday morning, but that will fizzle out. And it will be windy. A wind advisory for Jefferson County starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Gusts could be in the 35 mph to 40 mph range and...
wwnytv.com
Watertown area sees snow falling at 3 inches an hour
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In and around Watertown, snow was falling at a rate of up to 3 inches an hour Friday. Even with state help, road crews couldn’t keep up. There was traffic as far as the eye could see along Route 11 going toward Watertown. “We’re...
wwnytv.com
Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way
Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
wwnytv.com
Fire damages Lewis County mobile home
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden mobile home was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say the fire at the Christine Mooney residence at 3404 River Road was called in shortly before 4 a.m. Port Leyden firefighters arrived to find fire in the...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lake Effect Snow Warning For Entire Listening Area Updated Sunday AM
FOR LEWIS COUNTY...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
informnny.com
Heavy snow slamming Watertown Friday
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI-TV) — Heavy lake effect snow will cause bring whiteouts and extreme snowfall Friday. This will include the city of Watertown. Travel is strongly discouraged in Jefferson, Northern Lewis, and southwestern St. Lawrence County due to the intense snowfall. How much snow will we see Friday?. Snowfall...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on homeless shelter, Lowville ban & ‘Lucky’ dog
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary homeless shelter opened inside a donated building on Main Avenue in Watertown. It came a day after the mayor took issue with tarps being put up at the Butler Pavilion to shield homeless people from the snowstorm:. Think you dropped the ball, Mayor...
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow through the weekend for some
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A much-anticipated lake effect snow system arrived in Jefferson County overnight. Snow is expected to be heaviest between Watertown and Philadelphia. From 2 to 3 feet could fall where snowfall is heaviest. On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in anticipation...
Heavy snow targets Oswego County Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario. While it […]
wwnytv.com
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lewis, N.Oneida, and N. Herkimer Counties beginning 4AM Sunday-Update
For Lewis Co...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
informnny.com
Jefferson County: All county offices closed Friday as of 3 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — All county offices in Jefferson County are closed as of 3 p.m. on Friday due to the winter storm. The county issued the closure via a press release from County Administrator Robert Hagemann on Friday, November 18. Jefferson County has been experiencing whiteout conditions...
