Cleveland, IL

977wmoi.com

How to Spot a Cold vs Flu vs RSV vs COVID

Cold and flu season is here, but how do you tell the different between the current respiratory illnesses? Warren County Health Department Administrator Jenna Link helps break the symptoms down:. “Is it a cold, is it flu, is it COVID, or is it RSV? The important thing is if you...
QuadCities.com

Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day

The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Donation steams up excitement in Silvis

“We’re going to rebuild some steam engines!” “Yes, you are!” Those happy words from Alex Beams, mechanic for Railroading Heritage of Midwest America and Ed Dickens, head of the Union Pacific Steam Program in Cheyenne, WY, sum up the excitement over UP’s donation of three famous locomotives to the Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America (RRHMA) […]
SILVIS, IL
WHO 13

3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days

IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Catch Little Hurt at the Raccoon Motel

It’s not easy moving on from fronting a band that’s had international success, over 200 million cumulative streams and critical acclaim from Billboard and Rolling Stone but sometimes a singer has to tell his own story. Little Hurt will be performing his original music in his style that straddles the line between alternative and pop […]
DAVENPORT, IA
osfhealthcare.org

OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon

OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
KEWANEE, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Empty the Shelters’ helps pets find homes for the holidays

BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
97X

97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday

Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

That Dam Shopping Trip 2022

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

