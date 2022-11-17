The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO