QC Psychic & Paranormal Expo creates connections among occult fans
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 9th annual Quad Cities Psychic & Paranormal Expo was held in Davenport between Nov. 19-20. More than two dozen vendors lined the floors of the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, right across from the Festival of Trees. "We bring in the vendors from around the Midwest,"...
How to Spot a Cold vs Flu vs RSV vs COVID
Cold and flu season is here, but how do you tell the different between the current respiratory illnesses? Warren County Health Department Administrator Jenna Link helps break the symptoms down:. “Is it a cold, is it flu, is it COVID, or is it RSV? The important thing is if you...
Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day
The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
Because of High Covid Transmission Levels in Lee and Ogle Counties, KSB Adjusts Masking Requirements
Based on recommendations from the CDC, KSB Hospital and their clinics have been adjusting the masking requirements determined by COVID-19 county transmission levels. Since transmission levels have moved to HIGH IN BOTH LEE AND OGLE COUNTIES, masks are REQUIRED for patients, visitors, and employees inside any of the KSB facilities.
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Dubuque health officials recommend vaccines ahead of holidays as COVID-19, RSV cases rise. Health officials in Dubuque are urging people to take action ahead of Thanksgiving to keep people safe. 'Respect Marriage Act' advances in US Senate test vote. Updated: 5 hours ago. Senate lawmakers took a step toward passing...
Donation steams up excitement in Silvis
“We’re going to rebuild some steam engines!” “Yes, you are!” Those happy words from Alex Beams, mechanic for Railroading Heritage of Midwest America and Ed Dickens, head of the Union Pacific Steam Program in Cheyenne, WY, sum up the excitement over UP’s donation of three famous locomotives to the Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America (RRHMA) […]
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
Catch Little Hurt at the Raccoon Motel
It’s not easy moving on from fronting a band that’s had international success, over 200 million cumulative streams and critical acclaim from Billboard and Rolling Stone but sometimes a singer has to tell his own story. Little Hurt will be performing his original music in his style that straddles the line between alternative and pop […]
OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon
OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
‘Empty the Shelters’ helps pets find homes for the holidays
BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.
Davenport police serve Thanksgiving meals to those with disabilities
The Handicapped Development Center uses this event to kick off the holiday season. The center has provided support to those with disabilities for more than 50 years.
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Amtrak cancels morning route between Chicago, Galesburg, Quincy until Jan. 17 amid staffing shortage
GALESBURG, Ill. — Amtrack announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that morning train service between Chicago and Quincy will be temporarily halted until Jan. 17 because of a worker shortage. Evening train service along the route will continue as normal, the company said in a press release. The route includes...
Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
'I keep pushing forward' l Shooting victim lives in fear; Davenport rolls out new way to fight gun violence
DAVENPORT, Iowa — (Viewer advisement: The video above may be disturbing to some to watch). The Quad Cities are taking a new approach to fight gun violence. It's as experts report an ongoing rise in shooting incidents in the past few years. However, there are potential solutions the Quad Cities are rolling out to curb the violence.
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
Festival of Trees' 'Helium Balloon Parade' celebrates 29th anniversary
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad City Arts Festival held its 29th annual Helium Balloon Parade in Downtown Davenport on Nov. 19. It is the largest of its kind in the Midwest and the only parade in the Quad Cities that's televised. More than a hundred people braced the cold,...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
