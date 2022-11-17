ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha slams 'vile' media and praises her mom for not letting anyone 'dim' her light amid WSJ controversy

By Esme Mazzeo
 3 days ago

Candace Cameron-Bure (R) and Natasha Bure attend the premiere of Disney's "Aladdin" in 2019.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

  • Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha came to her mom's defense on Instagram.
  • Natasha said the media was"vile" and full of "strategically worded" headlines.
  • The post came after Candace's controversial words about "traditional" marriage in WSJ.

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure defended her in an Instagram post on Wednesday, blaming the "vile" media for the backlash her mother received following her recent interview with The Wall Street Journal . The "Full House" alum told the publication that the movies featured on her new network Great American Family (GAF) would not include same-sex couples and focus only on "traditional" marriage stories.

"The media is an absolutely VILE space for negativity and I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the utmost grace," read Natasha's post, which included a picture of the Bure family. "As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith and never let others dim your light for Him."

Natasha went on to call media outlets "the enemy" and condemn the general public for "believing every strategically worded" headline and always defaulting to "cancel culture."

"I am lucky to get to view you from a lense closer than most, and see how you are truly the real deal. The Lord shines through you time and time again. The battle is HIS," Natasha concluded her post to her mom.

The 24-year-old actor and YouTuber is the oldest child of Candace and Valeri Bure, a retired ice hockey player. The couple also shares sons Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20 .

Natasha in 2021.

Kimberly White/Getty Images

Candace is best known for her role as DJ Tanner on the 1990s sitcom "Full House," though in recent years she gained a reputation for speaking openly about her controversial values on social media.

In the WSJ article published on Monday, Candace, who announced she left Hallmark in April 2022, said her new network GAF would not feature movies focused on same-sex relationships.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she said.

Candace received backlash from stars like JoJo Siwa and Hilarie Burton Morgan, who called her words "hurtful" and "bigotry," respectively.

In a statement shared with Insider, Candace responded in part: "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

Candace Cameron Bure.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised," she continued.

In her statement, Bure said that she's a "devoted Christian" who is "called to love all people and I do."

"To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway," she said in the statement. "To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you," she continued.

She also clarified that "people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Melanie Edmond Almeyda
3d ago

Matthew 5:10-12-  Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness,    for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.11 “Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me.12 Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you. Followers of Christ, let's continue to pray for Candace and all of those in the entertainment industry to continue to stand for Christ.

Reply(2)
2
Insider

