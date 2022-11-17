Read full article on original website
mybasin.com
KCSO Searching for Missing Chiloquin Man
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a missing person out of Chiloquin, Oregon. Steven Kenneth Davis was last seen in December 2021 in Chiloquin and reported to have left with an unidentified individual in a vehicle that could not be described. Steven Davis is 39 years...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 18
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls SWAT captures wanted suspect
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department and their Special Weapons and Tactics team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr., 40, was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. Ayers was lodged in...
KDRV
Bear alert issued for South Medford neighborhood
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A South Medford neighborhood is on alert for a bear today. It reported the bear to neighborhood residents and to Medford Police. The Sun Oaks neighborhood's security cameras recorded the bear's visit Wednesday afternoon at its entry gate near Black Oak Drive and Juanipero Way. Sun Oaks...
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
Man Arrested In Klamath Falls After Short Standoff
On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and their Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr. (40 years old) was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. His warrants are for two (2) felony counts for violation of release agreement, three (3) felony counts for failure to appear (FTA), three (3) misdemeanor counts for violation of release agreement, four (4) misdemeanor counts for FTA, one (1) misdemeanor charge for Assault in the 4th degree / Domestic Abuse, and one (1) misdemeanor charge for Harassment. Mr. Ayers was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and was held on all fourteen (14) charges.
KDRV
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KTVL
Student charged for bomb threat against high school
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a juvenile was in custody after posts about a bomb threat appeared on social media Wednesday evening. Brandon Fowler, Public Information Officer with KCSO, says deputies were first dispatched to Mazama High School on Nov. 9 just before 9 p.m. after school staff members told them about the threat.
KTVL
Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions
MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 58 Fatal, Klamath Co., Nov. 15
On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58, near MP 64, during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Central Cascade Fire and EMS, and ODOT.
KTVL
Driver dies after rollover crash on Highway 62
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one person is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 62 earlier this month. According to police, 37-year-old Kenn Alan Biando of Shady Cove drove west on Highway 62 on November 5. Biando lost control of his truck, causing the vehicle...
kptv.com
Medford woman faces federal charges after using dead spouse’s identity to get federal student aid
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Southern Oregon is facing federal fraud charges after allegedly using her dead spouse’s identity to apply for federal student aid, according to the US Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon. From September 2017 to April 2019, Cynthia Pickering, age 55,...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
KDRV
Groundbreaking ceremony for manufactured home park destroyed in Almeda Fire, rebuilding begins
MEDFORD, Ore. – The rebuilding process has begun for the Royal Oaks Mobile Manor community, a manufactured home park that was destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. Thursday afternoon, a groundbreaking and shovel ceremony took place along South Pacific Highway in Medford. State, county and city officials joined community members in celebrating the first steps towards rebuilding.
Washington Examiner
75-year-old Oregon woman takes officers on 112 mph high-speed pursuit
A 75-year-old Oregon woman was arrested after traveling at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour this weekend, according to police. Law enforcement agencies, including Oregon State Police, responded after a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked a car driving at 112 mph. Elizabeth Essex, 75, was arrested early...
KTVL
Phoenix-Talent School District helps families with Thanksgiving dinners
PHOENIX, Ore. — Earlier today, students from Phoenix High School and community care specialists for the Phoenix-Talent School District put together Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need this holiday season. “It’s something I can do to give back to the community,” said Shane Gordon, a sophomore at Phoenix...
KTVL
Pollinator garden in Talent receives recognition from Bee City USA
TALENT, Ore. — When the housing market opens back up, you can find other alternatives for your front lawn like a native pollinator garden rather than traditional grass. Tara Laidlaw, a pollinator gardener in Talent wanted something different after purchasing her home. “I was tired of paying to water...
KTVL
Harper's Ice Cream Co. to open in Phoenix this Small Business Saturday
PHOENIX — A Southern Oregon licensed physical therapist gave up his 35-year career to pursue his passion and open up his very own ice cream shop. Doug Harper landed on this idea when he and his wife Karen went to Hawaii a few years ago for the birth of their granddaughter.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
