KRQE News 13
McDaniel endorsed by majority of RNC members for chair as Zeldin considers challenge
The majority of Republican National Committee (RNC) voting members signed on to a letter on Friday endorsing current RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for another term despite retiring Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-N.Y.) recent statement that he is mulling a challenge. “We, the undersigned members of the Republican National Committee, are...
Likely next House Oversight chair says Mar-a-Lago documents investigation won’t be a priority
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is expected to become chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee next year, said the panel would not prioritize the investigation into classified documents seized at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as it instead eyes a number of other probes once the GOP takes the majority.
