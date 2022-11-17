HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sewell invited to Under Armour Next All-American game

Permian High School's Harris Sewell (73) looks to snap the ball against Odessa High School during their cross town rivalry game on Oct. 8, 2021, at Ratliff Stadium. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

The Permian football team’s coaching staff noticed Harris Sewell long before he stepped on campus in 2019.

Now more football fans will get the chance to become familiar with the Panthers’ four-year starter on the offensive line.

Sewell, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound senior, showed off some of the spoils of being one of the nation’s top recruits Thursday on social media, displaying a jersey for the 2023 Under Armour Next All-American game.

The contest will be played on Jan. 3 in Orlando, Fla., and showcases many of the top high school seniors in the nation in their final game as high school players.

“It’s a big honor,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “It’s a great honor for Harris and for our program.

“He’s been a great player for us for four years, but even a better leader for our football team. It’s great for the program to recognize what he’s done on and off the field.”

Sewell moved into the Panthers’ starting lineup prior to District 2-6A play during his freshman season (2019).

He never left, working predominately at right guard and right tackle, along with a few games at center.

Verbally committing to nationally-ranked Clemson University before this season, Sewell helped Permian to a 9-2 mark this season, which ended on Nov. 11 with a bi-district playoff loss against El Paso Pebble Hills.

“Obviously disappointed with the way the season ended,” Ellison said of Sewell and the rest of the seniors.” But he handled it with class. It was a good season for that senior class.”

Permian was 33-14 during Sewell’s time with the team, winning a share of three District 2-6A championships.

