KXAN
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailed by a lengthy, flowing veil, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden walked across the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday toward an altar of shrubs and flowers to marry her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal in a rare wedding on the grounds. Theirs...
KXAN
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party’s better-than-expected performance in this month’s midterm elections. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted...
Meet the Texas senator who’s never missed a floor vote
LAREDO, Texas (Nexstar) — If lawmaking were a class, state Sen. Judith Zaffirini would probably write the syllabus. When pre-filing for Texas’ 88th Legislative Session opened up Monday, more than 900 bills were filed. And sure enough, the Laredo Democrat was again first in line to file legislation in the Senate — this time, the […]
