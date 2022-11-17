Wizkid Enters His Rock Star Era at Madison Square Garden Show, Complete With Shirtless Serenades and Rabid Fans: Concert Review

Read full article on original website
Brockhampton Says Goodbye (for Now) With Farewell Los Angeles Show: Concert Review
Like many breakups after a dozen-year-long relationship, the circumstances that led toward the indefinite hiatus of Brockhampton, the Internet-raised hip-hop boy band masterminded by Kevin Abstract, were difficult and emotional. But five minutes into their farewell show at the Los Angeles Fonda Theatre on Saturday, it was hard not to think they could’ve kept rocking out for another 12 years.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago
Disenchanted is finally on Disney+, so we've rounded up fan reactions and even given you a fun Disney villains quiz to take!
Kim Petras, Dove Cameron and Melissa Etheridge Talk Importance of LGBTQ Nightclubs Following Deadly Colorado Springs Shooting
She was 18 years old when she walked through the doors of a Boston nightclub called The Prelude in 1979. “It was frightening,” the music icon tells me. “But the second time I went in, I was like, ‘OK, my people. I’m home.’”. More...
James Cameron Cursed Out Fox Executive Who Begged Him to Make ‘Avatar’ Shorter: ‘Get the F— Out of My Office’
“Avatar” flying scenes weren’t the only point of contention between James Cameron and 20th Century Fox. The filmmaker revealed in a new GQ interview that he cursed at a Fox executive who begged him to make “Avatar” shorter, months before the 2009 epic would open in theaters and break box office records around the world. The film ran 162 minutes. Cameron said the executive saw a pre-release screening of “Avatar” and then approached him with a “stricken cancer-diagnosis expression.” The exec, who Cameron said would “go unnamed because this is a really negative review,” begged for a shorter runtime.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis.
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
33 Seriously Funny Married People Who Are So Brutally Hysterical On Twitter Someone Needs To Stop Them
"I love when my husband says, 'Correct me if I'm wrong,' like I would ever pass up that opportunity."
Southern California Home of Late Music Industry Legend Hits the Right Note for $3M
A Southern California home owned by a music industry legend is now available for the first time. The late Donald James Leslie, inventor of the Leslie speaker, built this five-bedroom home in Altadena in 1958 and raised his family there. The residence came on the market a couple of months ago for $3 million.
Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location
For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
