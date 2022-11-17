ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

landonhomes.com

Benefits of Buying a Home in a Gated Community

Are you considering a move to a gated community of new homes in Frisco TX? Living in a gated community has many benefits that aren’t available elsewhere. First and foremost is the sense of security provided by a gated entrance. Only residents, invited guests, scheduled service providers and community staff are permitted within the gates. This makes gated communities ideal for people who value privacy and security.
FRISCO, TX
Nationwide Report

At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)

Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills

Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.
ARGYLE, TX
iheart.com

Beware Of This 'Emotionally Damaging' Scam Hitting Texas Renters Hard

A family scammed out of thousands of dollars in a rent scam is sharing their story in hopes it doesn't happen to anyone else. Breanna Davila and her family of five found the perfect home for them to move into in late October, per WFAA. They found the McKinney four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Zillow. When they showed interest online, they got a call. The person on the other end of the phone, who said his name was Floyd Baker, however, was posing as the homeowner, unbeknownst to Davila.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years

Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police to start enforcing open container ban

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — If you're heading to the popular West 7th entertainment district in Fort Worth, there's a new ordinance you should know about. As of yesterday, possessing an open container or drinking on city streets will not be allowed. In West 7th, there was noticeable police presence, something those who work at Junk Punch are happy to see. "I think it's going to restore balance in a lot of the different bars and give people their fun and freedom," bartender Megan Delgado said. Delgado said that crime and underage drinking has gotten out of control. It's an especially big problem outside...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving

DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past

There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
FORT WORTH, TX

