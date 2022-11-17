Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
landonhomes.com
Benefits of Buying a Home in a Gated Community
Are you considering a move to a gated community of new homes in Frisco TX? Living in a gated community has many benefits that aren’t available elsewhere. First and foremost is the sense of security provided by a gated entrance. Only residents, invited guests, scheduled service providers and community staff are permitted within the gates. This makes gated communities ideal for people who value privacy and security.
At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)
Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
FBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills
Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.
iheart.com
Beware Of This 'Emotionally Damaging' Scam Hitting Texas Renters Hard
A family scammed out of thousands of dollars in a rent scam is sharing their story in hopes it doesn't happen to anyone else. Breanna Davila and her family of five found the perfect home for them to move into in late October, per WFAA. They found the McKinney four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Zillow. When they showed interest online, they got a call. The person on the other end of the phone, who said his name was Floyd Baker, however, was posing as the homeowner, unbeknownst to Davila.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
fox4news.com
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
keranews.org
Housing headaches for the University of North Texas led to students living in hotels
A.J. Jah, looked forward to living in a dorm, meeting new people, and participating in campus life as a freshman at The University of North Texas. But the 17-year-old international student from Nepal instead found himself living in a hotel for several weeks. Less than a week before move-in day,...
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years
Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
Fort Worth police to start enforcing open container ban
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — If you're heading to the popular West 7th entertainment district in Fort Worth, there's a new ordinance you should know about. As of yesterday, possessing an open container or drinking on city streets will not be allowed. In West 7th, there was noticeable police presence, something those who work at Junk Punch are happy to see. "I think it's going to restore balance in a lot of the different bars and give people their fun and freedom," bartender Megan Delgado said. Delgado said that crime and underage drinking has gotten out of control. It's an especially big problem outside...
fortworthreport.org
A third of Fort Worth households have a new trash pickup day. ‘We failed our residents’ on rollout, council says
The list of issues Claire Baxter and her east Fort Worth neighbors have observed with city trash pickup services is long. During the past two months, Baxter has filed at least two missed pickup notices with Fort Worth’s code compliance department when her block was “simply forgotten.”. “It’s...
Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving
DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
dallasfreepress.com
Watermark wants a zoning change for its South Dallas church in the historic Pearl C. Anderson School. Neighbors want to know: Why?
Walking the hallways of Pearl C. Anderson Learning Center in South Dallas, Ken Smith, 69, says he can still remember the first time he entered the “big, beautiful new school right down the street” from his home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood of South Dallas. More than...
WFAA
Granbury ISD assistant superintendent used district’s private plane for family trip
Jimmy Dawson says several flights were to help him keep his pilot’s license. But an ethics expert says a family trip he took on the plane violates state policy.
CandysDirt.com
Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past
There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
fox4news.com
Dallas Co. District Attorney rescinds policy that would not prosecute baby formula, diaper theft
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced he is rescinding one of his office policies on prosecuting theft of certain items. During his first term, Creuzot set a policy that would not prosecute the theft of necessary items like food, diapers and baby formula between $100-$750, a class B misdemeanor.
Comments / 1