Los Angeles, CA

Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location

For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

