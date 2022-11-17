ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
XL Country 100.7

ESPN College GameDay Footage Of Montana Fans Is Pure Perfection!

This shot of the ESPN College GameDay Crew and all the dedicated fans from both Montana State University AND The University of Montana is one of the best around!. This gives you a feel of what Montana is really all about; support for our universities, community interaction, kids having fun OUTSIDE, mountain views, I could go on and on.
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Big Outings from Battle, Belo and Fuller Help Montana State Win at North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Playing on a mere 40-hour turnaround, the Montana State men's basketball team picked up an 81-71 road win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. Offensively, Montana State (3-2) relied on RaeQuan Battle's career-high 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting, plus double-doubles from Jubrile Belo (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Caleb Fuller (13 points and 10 rebounds), the latter of whom had his best game in a Bobcat uniform. Battle's 30-point outing was the first time a Bobcat has scored 30 or more in a single game since Belo did so against Sacramento State on March 6, 2021.
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Bobcats come-from-behind victory closes out regular season

The Montana State volleyball team closed out a magical weekend for Bobcat Athletics, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to post a 26-28, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night in Reed Gym. After starting the weekend with a 3-0 sweep of then league-leading Weber State, the...
BOZEMAN, MT
FOX Sports

North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game

Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights. North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin'...
BOZEMAN, MT
US 103.3

ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?

While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action

BOZEMAN — ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso made a surprise return to the show on Saturday. Dealing with an illness that forced him to miss the past few shows, the popular 87-year-old television personality made his return in minus-3 weather at 7 a.m. in Bozeman. Nothing was going...
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 95.7

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
livelytimes.com

Holiday MADE Fairs headed for Helena and Missoula

With holidays fast approaching handMADE Montana is preparing for two artisan fairs: the Helena Holiday MADE fair Dec. 2-3 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the original Missoula MADE fair, Dec. 11 at the Adams Center. The MADE fairs, held in Missoula, Helena and Bozeman each fall and...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Expect heavy traffic on I-90 coming out of Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Regardless of the outcome from the big Brawl of the Wild game Montana highway patrol expects to see many cars on the road over the next two to three days. This includes traffic coming out of town from some who started leaving towards the end of the game andtraffic in town for those who decided to stay into the weekend.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Comeback

College football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s outfit

It has been a wild scene in Bozeman, Montana on Saturday for ESPN’s College GameDay crew. Given that the temperatures are in the negative, it appears that this truly is the coldest GameDay ever. And there’s no surer sign of that than what some of the hosts are wearing, especially Kirk Herbstreit. Kirk Herbstreit's outfit Read more... The post College football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s outfit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy