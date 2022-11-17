Read full article on original website
ESPN College GameDay Footage Of Montana Fans Is Pure Perfection!
This shot of the ESPN College GameDay Crew and all the dedicated fans from both Montana State University AND The University of Montana is one of the best around!. This gives you a feel of what Montana is really all about; support for our universities, community interaction, kids having fun OUTSIDE, mountain views, I could go on and on.
montanasports.com
Montana State receives No. 4 seed for FCS playoffs; Montana sneaks into bracket
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies are both playoff bound. Fresh off a 55-21 win over Montana on Saturday, Montana State received the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision postseason. Montana, meanwhile, snuck into the field as an at-large selection. Co-Big Sky champion...
msubobcats.com
Big Outings from Battle, Belo and Fuller Help Montana State Win at North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Playing on a mere 40-hour turnaround, the Montana State men's basketball team picked up an 81-71 road win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. Offensively, Montana State (3-2) relied on RaeQuan Battle's career-high 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting, plus double-doubles from Jubrile Belo (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Caleb Fuller (13 points and 10 rebounds), the latter of whom had his best game in a Bobcat uniform. Battle's 30-point outing was the first time a Bobcat has scored 30 or more in a single game since Belo did so against Sacramento State on March 6, 2021.
msubobcats.com
Bobcats come-from-behind victory closes out regular season
The Montana State volleyball team closed out a magical weekend for Bobcat Athletics, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to post a 26-28, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night in Reed Gym. After starting the weekend with a 3-0 sweep of then league-leading Weber State, the...
FOX Sports
North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game
Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights. North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin'...
College GameDay signs from Montana Grizzlies-Montana State Bobcats
These rival Grizzlies and Bobcats get together with Big Sky Country bragging rights on the line. Here are the best signs from Saturday in Bozeman, Montana.
skylinesportsmt.com
EMBRACING THE MOMENT: Bobcats shine in spotlight, relentlessly blast Grizzlies
BOZEMAN, Montana — On November 19, 2022, a paramount day in the history of Montana State University played out as all eyes around the state, and millions around the country, saw Bozeman in all it’s beauty. So often in the modern era of Montana State athletics, the Bobcats...
406mtsports.com
No. 3 Montana State runs all over No. 13 Montana in blowout Brawl of the Wild win
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team could’ve let “College GameDay,” rivalry pressure or a host of other factors derail its focus. Instead, the Bobcats put together their most complete game of the season. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott, his offensive line and the team’s ensemble cast...
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
montanarightnow.com
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
The FanBulance has a new tailgating spot after nearly 10 years
Rod and Julie said all the old ambulance needed was an MSU makeover. It’s completely decked out in the best Bobcat way.
ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?
While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
KULR8
College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action
BOZEMAN — ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso made a surprise return to the show on Saturday. Dealing with an illness that forced him to miss the past few shows, the popular 87-year-old television personality made his return in minus-3 weather at 7 a.m. in Bozeman. Nothing was going...
Social Media Goes Wild Over Kirk Herbstreit’s Outfit on College GameDay
The ESPN analyst dressed for warmth and style on Saturday.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Don’t Fuel Around, Montana Gas Prices Even for “Brawl of the Wild” Fans
We've already seen how the Brawl of the Wild game is driving up hotel and food prices for fans flocking to Bozeman for the annual Cat-Griz showdown. A lot of that has been driven by the additional hype generated when ESPN decided to make the annual rivalry match its College Game Day broadcast on Saturday.
Restaurants in Billings see spike in business for 121st Brawl of the Wild
The Montana - Montana State rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and fans of both schools packed eateries across Billings Saturday, to take in the showdown.
livelytimes.com
Holiday MADE Fairs headed for Helena and Missoula
With holidays fast approaching handMADE Montana is preparing for two artisan fairs: the Helena Holiday MADE fair Dec. 2-3 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the original Missoula MADE fair, Dec. 11 at the Adams Center. The MADE fairs, held in Missoula, Helena and Bozeman each fall and...
montanarightnow.com
Expect heavy traffic on I-90 coming out of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Regardless of the outcome from the big Brawl of the Wild game Montana highway patrol expects to see many cars on the road over the next two to three days. This includes traffic coming out of town from some who started leaving towards the end of the game andtraffic in town for those who decided to stay into the weekend.
College football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s outfit
It has been a wild scene in Bozeman, Montana on Saturday for ESPN’s College GameDay crew. Given that the temperatures are in the negative, it appears that this truly is the coldest GameDay ever. And there’s no surer sign of that than what some of the hosts are wearing, especially Kirk Herbstreit. Kirk Herbstreit's outfit Read more... The post College football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s outfit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
