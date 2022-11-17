Read full article on original website
Foot found at Yellowstone identified
Authorities have brought some closure to a shocking discovery that made national headlines over the summer. The owner of the severed foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring has been identified.
Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.” Three other members of the sheriff’s academy class remained in critical condition and all others who suffered non-life-threatening injuries have been released, the department said. Seventy-five members of the academy class, which includes sheriff’s and other police agencies’ recruits, were running formation on a street in the suburban Whittier area when an SUV veered into the columns on Nov. 16, injuring 25 of them.
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
A mother who disappeared last week found dead
A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
signalscv.com
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley
Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley. The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. No further information was immediately available.
1 Killed, Vehicle Mangled in Collision Involving Semi Truck on 60 Freeway
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita
The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Woman killed in car crash with semi truck on 60 Freeway
A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the westbound side of the Pomona Freeway (60), according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place around 1 a.m. near the Hacienda Boulevard exit. The collision caused serious damage to the woman's vehicle, according to City News Service. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, which closed the westbound side of the 60 Freeway for several hours overnight.
fox10phoenix.com
Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s lost phone
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight is lucky to have their cell phone back, after receiving help from the plane’s captain and employees. According to the major airline company, employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a customer’s phone was left behind after a flight was already boarded and pushed back from the gate.
Investigation underway after man found fatally shot in Palmdale
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Palmdale. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club.When Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside of a garage at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information available on a suspect or motive. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Remains of missing California mom found after large amount of blood found at apartment
The remains of a missing California mom have been found and her ex-husband has been deemed a primary suspect, The Simi Valley Police Department says. 25-year-old Rachel Castillo was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, when her sister, Emily, returned home to find a large amount of blood and evidence of a struggle at the apartment they shared together, according to a news release from the department.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. The missing woman, Jessica Laura Ramirez, A.K.A. “Jess,” 32, was last seen on Wednesday at 9:25 p.m., on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sheriff’s officials. The missing woman has ...
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
Worker overcome by carbon dioxide fumes at LAX dies
One of the four workers overcome by carbon dioxide fumes at Los Angeles International Airport has died, according to his family. Cris Abraham, 36, was hospitalized after an unexpected release of carbon dioxide from a fire suppression system inside of a utility room at the airport on October 31. Abraham was placed in a medically-induced coma following the incident, a state in which he remained until he died on Nov. 11. "Unfortunately, due to his injuries, Cris passed away early Friday morning, 11-11-22," the family said via a statement on their GoFundMe page. "The entire family has been devastated by his loss. Your...
