30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
94kix.com
Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad
We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Massive Brook Trout Breaks Another Colorado Record
This year has been a memorable one for brook trout in Colorado. For the third time in 2022, the state has a new record. On October 8th, Matt Smiley caught a massive 8-pound 9-ounce, 26.25 inches long brook trout in Waterdog Lake. Smiley's remarkable catch came just a few days after a new (unofficial) trout record had been set, making it the third time this year that the record books have required updating.
Colorado oddly NOT a great spot to live 'off the grid', data analysis shows
While many people would probably assume that Colorado is a great place for 'off the grid' living thanks to the many remote places and vast forests spread around the state, a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter showed that this isn't necessarily the case. On a ranking where Iowa, Texas,...
Colorado Voters Rejected Booze To-Go and Expanded Alcohol Delivery
Colorado had three alcohol-related deregulatory measures on November's ballot. Two measures did not pass. Proposition 124 would have expanded the freedom for retail liquor store owners to own an unlimited number of licenses. State law currently caps that number at three. The measure, which would have been phased incrementally over the next 15 years, fell by a nearly 2-1 margin.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state. The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
KJCT8
Minor I-70 closures over Thanksgiving week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers making their way across Colorado on Interstate 70 should expect minor traffic impacts this week. While no impacts are expected on the weekend or on Thanksgiving Day, there will be some road work from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Starting Monday, right...
COLORADO SNOW TOTALS: Major cities get 11 inches of snow
Boom! And just like that, a snowstorm that was predicted to hit hard in Colorado ended up shaking out roughly how it was predicted to land – dropping big powder totals between Boulder and Golden. Below, find a look at how much snow landed around the state. These numbers...
