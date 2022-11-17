ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

94kix.com

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
99.9 The Point

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Colorado Jill

Massive Brook Trout Breaks Another Colorado Record

This year has been a memorable one for brook trout in Colorado. For the third time in 2022, the state has a new record. On October 8th, Matt Smiley caught a massive 8-pound 9-ounce, 26.25 inches long brook trout in Waterdog Lake. Smiley's remarkable catch came just a few days after a new (unofficial) trout record had been set, making it the third time this year that the record books have required updating.
Reason.com

Colorado Voters Rejected Booze To-Go and Expanded Alcohol Delivery

Colorado had three alcohol-related deregulatory measures on November's ballot. Two measures did not pass. Proposition 124 would have expanded the freedom for retail liquor store owners to own an unlimited number of licenses. State law currently caps that number at three. The measure, which would have been phased incrementally over the next 15 years, fell by a nearly 2-1 margin.
K99

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state. The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday...
KJCT8

Minor I-70 closures over Thanksgiving week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers making their way across Colorado on Interstate 70 should expect minor traffic impacts this week. While no impacts are expected on the weekend or on Thanksgiving Day, there will be some road work from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Starting Monday, right...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

