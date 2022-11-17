ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Freshman QB Horn makes debut, injuries pile up in Missouri's victory

He finally took off the red hat. With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
COLUMBIA, MO
Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale

Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Missouri JUCO target has standout season at LB

Missouri's defense has produced its best output this season compared to recent years. And with a handful of seniors on the roster, the transfer portal will be perused this winter to retool, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. Junior-college linebacker Triston Newson could be one of those experienced players the Tigers...
COLUMBIA, MO
'It lit a fire under me': Since earning starting job back, Robinson playing best football of career

Three weeks into the season, Darius Robinson got benched. He was still playing his fair share of snaps. Missouri knows it has the luxury of four to five (pending Josh Landry’s health) good defensive tackles, and it rotates them as such. But as Robinson said, 11 players take the field first. When the Tigers faced Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, he wasn’t one of them.
COLUMBIA, MO
MU volleyball swept in straight sets

Missouri volleyball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center in straight sets — 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. The Tigers dropped both of their matches to the Aggies this weekend, failing to win a single set. As a group, Missouri (9-17, 2-14 SEC) recorded a 14.7% hit percentage...
COLUMBIA, MO
Takin' care of business: Tigers rout NMSU, set for Arkansas battle

The magic number is now one. A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football video highlights, score, live updates

The Missouri and New Mexico State Aggies football teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19. Missouri defeated NMSU 45-14. Mizzou improved to 5-6 overall. The NMSU Aggies went to 4-6 overall. Check out the top plays from the game. Mizzou's Luther Burden touchdown No. 2. Missouri quarterback...
COLUMBIA, MO

