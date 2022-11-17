ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Navy Swim Team service assignment ceremony

By John Gehm
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0G0W_0jEwEM1O00
Navy senior James Lee, getting his head tossed by team captain Nathan Roodzant, celebrates getting positioned as a Navy pilot. John Gehm | Staff Photographer

Seniors on the U.S. Naval Academy swim team were given their service assignments in the Navy post-graduation before the start of Purdue's Swim and Dive Invitational Finals on Thursday.

The second day of the swim meet coincided with the Naval Academy's annual service assignments announcement day, so the swimmers stood on a stage in the middle of the pool as their assignments were read over the loud speaker. Navy seniors at the 2017, 2019 and 2021 Purdue Invitationals were honored for the same event, a Purdue Athletics release reads.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy