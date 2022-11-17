Navy Swim Team service assignment ceremony

Navy senior James Lee, getting his head tossed by team captain Nathan Roodzant, celebrates getting positioned as a Navy pilot. John Gehm | Staff Photographer

Seniors on the U.S. Naval Academy swim team were given their service assignments in the Navy post-graduation before the start of Purdue's Swim and Dive Invitational Finals on Thursday.

The second day of the swim meet coincided with the Naval Academy's annual service assignments announcement day, so the swimmers stood on a stage in the middle of the pool as their assignments were read over the loud speaker. Navy seniors at the 2017, 2019 and 2021 Purdue Invitationals were honored for the same event, a Purdue Athletics release reads.