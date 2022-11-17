Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge residents complain of persistent power outages
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to two Lorraine Street residents — and their account is supported by neighbors — the area where they live is beleaguered by electric power failures that seem to occur without rhyme or reason. The residents are Henry Passapera and Rick Deutsch, and...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Two busted in Hoboken for stealing delivery driver’s e-bike
Two people were busted in Hoboken for stealing a delivery driver’s e-bike earlier this week, Police Dt. Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were each charged with theft of moveable property on Thursday, Mecka said in a statement. On...
Abandoned gas station goes up in flames in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- An abandoned gas station in Newark went up in flames Saturday night.Video shows smoke and fire shooting into the sky.It happened around 7 p.m. on Springfield Avenue.Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control by 7:30 p.m.No one was hurt.
Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Hoboken have announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a September murder in the city. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man on November 19, 2022, in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia. Deon Williams was charged with murder and weapons charges after he was arrested at a hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. According to police, the Hoboken The post Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hi-Railers Train Club opens model train display to visitors in Paterson
The Hi-Railers Train Club in Paterson is inviting visitors to come see their model train display – one of the largest layouts in the country.
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight
I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour.Morristown Minute. I-80 westbound from Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound, right and center lanes will be closed overnight. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on Thursday...
Bus Downs Utility Pole In Paramus
A bus driver with no passengers avoided injury after toppling a utility pole in Paramus. The NJ Transit bus clipped the pole on East Ridgewood Avenue adjacent to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Paramus police and...
hudsontv.com
The Town of West New York Distributes 3,000 Turkeys For Thanksgiving
It was a frigid Saturday morning, but that did not lessen the spirits of West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, the Board of Commissioners, members of the town’s Police Department and Department of Public Works’ employees, who distributed Thanksgiving turkeys at the town’s Housing Authority buildings and other senior apartments.
themontclairgirl.com
Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve
Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
Plot twist: Bayonne proposes $65 million in bonds as incentive for $900 million film studio
The film studio touted as one of the biggest ever commercial investments in Bayonne history may also receive a rare incentive from the city: millions of dollars in city bonds. As a part of a negotiated deal with the developer Togus Urban Renewal, the city is considering issuing $65 million in bonds to the 1888 Studios project that would bring a film studio to the former Texaco property near the Bayonne Bridge.
hudsontv.com
HOBOKEN FATAL SHOOTING: A JERSEY CITY MAN is charged with the crime
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken. Deon Williams, of Jersey City, is...
theobserver.com
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
N.J. town still has a rent freeze. Why are tenants getting hit with rent hikes?
When Rashid received the lease renewal for his apartment in early June, it said the rent would go up by 4%, the maximum allowed by law for his rent controlled apartment in Newark. But when he struck up a conversation with a neighbor, he learned that a rent freeze enacted...
paramuspost.com
The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office
HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
hudsontv.com
Union City Distributes 25-to-30,000 Turkeys & Hams For Thanksgiving
It is a tradition Brian Stack began when he was 14 years old. Buying some chickens using money from his parents and handing them out to those less fortunate for the holidays. It was only about 30 chickens, but it began Mayor/Senator Stack’s career of community service. Now, four decades later, the Brian P. Stack Civic Association continues that tradition, distributing more than 25,000 turkeys and hams for residents of the 33rd Legislative District so they may have a Happy Thanksgiving.
3 dead after fire breaks out at Clifton, NJ home: officials
CLIFTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey community lost three of its longtime neighbors in a horrific house fire on Friday. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. and quickly spread through the home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton. Neighbors had nothing but nice things to say about the victims, who officials identified as Steven […]
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man on NJ basketball court
Deon Williams, 25, of Jersey City, is charged with murder in the killing of Christopher Garcia - who was shot on a basketball court on Marshall Drive on September 25.
