Dauphin County, PA

lifeisanenigma....?
2d ago

this crap is happening everywhere. anywhere at any time you can become a victim so prepare yourself just in case. if you live alone make sure your doors and windows are locked at night and during the day. arm yourself. keep a baseball bat by your door if necessary. this is happening anywhere at any time. even if you think you live in a safe area you may be fooling yourself.

NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman

Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
UNITYVILLE, PA
local21news.com

DUI driver crashes into home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police investigated a DUI crash where, according to officials, a man had drunkenly slammed into a parked car, drove through someone's front yard, and then smashed into a home. Lititz Borough Police officials say that the incident happened on Oct. 20 at around 9...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen charged as adult in killing of her sister remains in juvenile facility. Here’s why

The Lancaster County girl accused of killing her older disabled sister in a psychotic episode has been permitted to continue staying at a juvenile facility. Claire Miller, 16, of Manheim Township, will be permitted to stay at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Detention Center for now “for judicial economy and efficiency purposes,” even though she is being tried as an adult.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men facing charges for threats

Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say. Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick. The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman lied on ATF form

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
WGAL

Armed robbery stopped by police in Lebanon

Lebanon City Police thwarted an armed robbery on Thursday. Police were called to the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. According to police, a man and woman in the apartment heard yelling. And when they opened the door, 30-year-old Tyshaun Hayes forced his way into the apartment.
LEBANON, PA
WBRE

State police search for suspect in armed robbery

HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect of an armed robbery Friday morning.   According to state police, the unidentified man entered a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville Borough just before 7:30 am.   Police say the man slid a note to the cashier demanding money and […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of robbing phone from 14-year-old in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a child in the Swatara Township area. Swatara Township Police officials say that on Nov. 16 at around 5.pm., 35-year-old Omar Negron-Montalvo forcibly took a phone from a 14-year-old, and then fled the area on foot.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Berwick man busted for allegedly selling drugs

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
READING, PA
WGAL

Police: Missing woman found safe

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police Update: Neyis Gomez De Ullola has been located safe. Emergency crews began the search early Saturday morning and the missing woman was found safe just before 2 p.m. Police in Lancaster County are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. According to police,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at a CITGO

HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery at a CITGO in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 7:25 a.m. Friday, at a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville, a man slid a note […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WBRE

Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

