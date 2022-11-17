Read full article on original website
lifeisanenigma....?
2d ago
this crap is happening everywhere. anywhere at any time you can become a victim so prepare yourself just in case. if you live alone make sure your doors and windows are locked at night and during the day. arm yourself. keep a baseball bat by your door if necessary. this is happening anywhere at any time. even if you think you live in a safe area you may be fooling yourself.
Reply
2
Related
Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman
Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
local21news.com
DUI driver crashes into home in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police investigated a DUI crash where, according to officials, a man had drunkenly slammed into a parked car, drove through someone's front yard, and then smashed into a home. Lititz Borough Police officials say that the incident happened on Oct. 20 at around 9...
WOLF
Pottsville man crashes vehicle, found inside with fatal gunshot wound
READING, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — Reading Police are investigating the death of a man they say was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday night. According to Skook News, a Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County just after 10 PM Friday. Just before 10 PM, Reading Police...
local21news.com
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
Teen charged as adult in killing of her sister remains in juvenile facility. Here’s why
The Lancaster County girl accused of killing her older disabled sister in a psychotic episode has been permitted to continue staying at a juvenile facility. Claire Miller, 16, of Manheim Township, will be permitted to stay at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Detention Center for now “for judicial economy and efficiency purposes,” even though she is being tried as an adult.
Two men facing charges for threats
Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say. Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick. The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in...
Police: Woman lied on ATF form
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
WGAL
Armed robbery stopped by police in Lebanon
Lebanon City Police thwarted an armed robbery on Thursday. Police were called to the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. According to police, a man and woman in the apartment heard yelling. And when they opened the door, 30-year-old Tyshaun Hayes forced his way into the apartment.
State police search for suspect in armed robbery
HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect of an armed robbery Friday morning. According to state police, the unidentified man entered a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville Borough just before 7:30 am. Police say the man slid a note to the cashier demanding money and […]
local21news.com
Man accused of robbing phone from 14-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a child in the Swatara Township area. Swatara Township Police officials say that on Nov. 16 at around 5.pm., 35-year-old Omar Negron-Montalvo forcibly took a phone from a 14-year-old, and then fled the area on foot.
Berwick man busted for allegedly selling drugs
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
1 dead after altercation leads to gunfire in downtown Reading, police say
A 37-year-old Pottsville man is dead following a shooting Friday night in downtown Reading. Police and EMS responded to the 200 block of Penn Street Friday, November 18, 2022, approximately 10pm, for the report of a motor vehicle crash. As officers and paramedics arrived, they found the victim, identified as...
Police search for central Pa. woman who may be at special risk of harm
UPDATE: Ullola has been found. Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County woman who may be in danger. The East Cocalico Township Police Department are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez de Ullola, who was last seen in the area of West Swartzville Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police...
Man held Dauphin County woman, child hostage during overnight burglary: police
A Williamstown man is accused of holding a woman and a 5-year-old boy hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and other offenses connected to the Lykens home invasion, according to state police. Lentz broke into...
Fight Among Students Leds To Lockdown At Dauphin County School
A Dauphin County high school was briefly placed on lockdown following a fight between students on Monday, Nov. 21, authorities say. The lockdown at Central Dauphin East High School was lifted at 11:30 a.m., according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. Classes have resumed and the school operating as normal according...
WGAL
Police: Missing woman found safe
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police Update: Neyis Gomez De Ullola has been located safe. Emergency crews began the search early Saturday morning and the missing woman was found safe just before 2 p.m. Police in Lancaster County are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. According to police,...
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at a CITGO
HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery at a CITGO in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 7:25 a.m. Friday, at a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville, a man slid a note […]
Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
local21news.com
Lancaster Co. man sentenced to 4 to 8 years behind bar for unlawful contact with minors
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz sex offender arrested by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) pleaded guilty to six counts Friday in Lancaster County Court, officials say. 55-year-old Sean Deemer, of the 500 block of Golden Street, was sentenced to four to eight years in...
